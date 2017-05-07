News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exquisitely Crafted Chandeliers for Sheraton Oman Hotel
"We were advanced by the famous Twenty 14 holdings that was associated with Sheraton renovation, to source shimmering crystal chandeliers for the Hotel. Holding group Project Manager Dhanesh Panicker pressed for urgent requirements, and the delicate luminosities had to be shipped to Oman. With various propositions and options, the team zeroed in few designs to suit the Omani décor theme for their conference room, board rooms, dining arena and various other locations. We supplied collections of two-tier original triedrie crystal chandeliers embedded in a gold finish cast for a yellowish hospitable warm light, with individual tier dimmer options. Another, remarkable customized piece was surface mounted gold finish metallic lamps suspended for an adorable mesmerizing vintage appeal." says Fazil K, Technical Manager, LED World LLC.
http://ledworldme.com/
About Sheraton Hotel:
Sheraton Oman Hotel, soaring 14-storey iconic tower located at the top of Ruwi—the business hub of Muscat, dominates the skyline renowned for its world- class hospitality since inception. Under the umbrella of the Al Hashar Group, and in association with Twenty14 Holdings, the hotel has been a landmark in Muscat assuring guests great experience in the heart of the city.
The Hotel features spacious room & suites with panoramic views of the Al Hajar mountain range. Showcasing interiors with distinctive touches of Omani culture, all rooms are outfitted with the brand's signature services .The Club rooms, offer exclusive access to lounge's complimentary wi-fi, breakfast and a premium selection F&B. The Hotel features Al Deyafa, a lounge dedicated to guests with early check-in's and late check-outs—the only hotel in the country to offer such a facility.Range of leisure facilities, include the state-of-the-
Alvina Clara , PR Executive , LED WORLD LLC.
Contact
LED WORLD LLC
Alvina Clara
971 4 3383432
sales@ledworld.ae
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 07, 2017