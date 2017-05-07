Exquisitely Crafted Chandeliers for Sheraton Oman Hotel

Contact

-- Althaf Ali, Group Executive Office opines that chandeliers have been a long time enthralling symbol of opulence and luxury since medieval times. With intricate modern designs, they are quite a style statement refracting light to create splendid dispersal patterns. An elite brand Sheraton, deserved the most intricate and sophisticated light designs and hence our production department customized the chandeliers to suit their traditional themed interiors. Be it grandiose allure of hotel lobbies or the striking stairway foyer, the royalty, richness and personality of exquisitely crafted chandeliers have always created a dash of sparkle, enchanting the ambience of luxury hotels."We were advanced by the famous Twenty 14 holdings that was associated with Sheraton renovation, to source shimmering crystal chandeliers for the Hotel. Holding group Project Manager Dhanesh Panicker pressed for urgent requirements, and the delicate luminosities had to be shipped to Oman. With various propositions and options, the team zeroed in few designs to suit the Omani décor theme for their conference room, board rooms, dining arena and various other locations. We supplied collections of two-tier original triedrie crystal chandeliers embedded in a gold finish cast for a yellowish hospitable warm light, with individual tier dimmer options. Another, remarkable customized piece was surface mounted gold finish metallic lamps suspended for an adorable mesmerizing vintage appeal." says Fazil K, Technical Manager, LED World LLC.Sheraton Oman Hotel, soaring 14-storey iconic tower located at the top of Ruwi—the business hub of Muscat, dominates the skyline renowned for its world- class hospitality since inception. Under the umbrella of the Al Hashar Group, and in association with Twenty14 Holdings, the hotel has been a landmark in Muscat assuring guests great experience in the heart of the city.The Hotel features spacious room & suites with panoramic views of the Al Hajar mountain range. Showcasing interiors with distinctive touches of Omani culture, all rooms are outfitted with the brand's signature services .The Club rooms, offer exclusive access to lounge's complimentary wi-fi, breakfast and a premium selection F&B. The Hotel features Al Deyafa, a lounge dedicated to guests with early check-in's and late check-outs—the only hotel in the country to offer such a facility.Range of leisure facilities, include the state-of-the-art Fitness and Spa with Technogym equipment, outdoor/indoor pool, jacuzzis & spa treatment rooms. Fitness aficionados can look forward to a Kinesis Studio for Zumba classes. For business travelers, magnificent meeting rooms, boardrooms and Ballroom, are designed to pay tribute to the splendor and generosity of Omani Culture. With a capacity of over 1,000 guests it is a perfect choice for both private celebrations and business functions. Restoring the tradition of refined cuisine, the hotel opens with Courtyard—the where guests can relish finest steaks and grills expertly paired with an international selection of beverages.