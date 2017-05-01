News By Tag
FX Leaders is Expanding its Services to Include Additional Instruments and 24/7 Coverage
FX Leaders, the largest forex signals provider worldwide is expanding its services to include commodities and indices and has started posting real-time analysis and trading signals for Gold, Oil and for the Nikkei index.
For the past 5 years, the FX Leaders analysis team has focused strictly on the major currency pairs, providing real-time signals and market analysis, mainly during the European and US sessions. During these years the website has gained a large fan base and has grown to be the largest forex signals provider with over 50,000 active members.
During the past year, FX Leaders has been working quietly on its commodities and indices trading strategy which included recruiting top notch commodities and indices analysts as well as testing different trading strategies and indicators.
Skerdian Meta, FX Leader's Head Analyst says that "Growing our team will not only help us improve our analysis over new and existing instruments it will also allow us to naturally expand our market coverage to 24/7, covering all 3 main sessions - Asia, Europe, and the US ."
According to Co-founder, Ron Rabinov the results so far are more than satisfying and the team is excited to go live.
About FX Leaders
Besides its popular free real-time forex trading signals service, FX Leaders (est. 2012), based in Vienna, is also known for its in-depth market analysis and education center which is limited to paying members. With the upcoming changes, the company has announced that the education center will soon be available for free to everyone over the website at its full version.
More news from FX Leaders
The website that already operates in 3 languages; English, Italian and German will soon be available in Arabic.
FX Leaders recently changed its domain name from fxmarketleaders.com to the shorter and snappier fxleaders.com.
Visit http://www.fxleaders.com/
