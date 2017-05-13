 
PRO Richmond Announces Patrick McFadden as Keynote Speaker for Meet the PROs EXPO

Patrick McFadden will usher in introductory keynote at one day trade show, conference & networking event
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrick McFadden, President and Marketing Consultant at Indispensable Marketing, will kickoff Meet the PROs EXPO, Thursday, June 8th highlighting 5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Rev Up Your Marketing.

In this keynote you can expect McFadden to simplify marketing strategies and give you effective tips and tools for small businesses wanting to explore and grow in 2017. In this presentation you can expect no frills, McFadden will reveal 5 tactics any business can employ today to start getting more from their marketing. Each tactic includes an explanation of the precise action steps and tools needed to make it happen.

"I love to talk about marketing strategy, but every now and then you've got to knuckle down and execute!" said McFadden.

As a small business marketing expert who understands what small business owners need to do to improve this year, McFadden will be using his experience and knowledge of working with hundreds of businesses to help small business owners create a plan for their company to succeed.

Find more information about the keynote here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-pros-expo-at-brookd...

About PRO Richmond

Ignite your entrepreneurial spirit at PRO Richmond's BIGGEST business-to-business trade show, conference & networking event of the year! Meet the PROs EXPO helps small business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs like you take their business to the next level. Our one-day event offers invaluable insights and exclusive networking opportunities with a wide range of business-critical workshops, seminars and presentations from top industry experts, networking, industry-leading exhibitors with innovative products/services to help your business, a business card exchange & much more.

About Indispensable Marketing

Indispensable Marketing is a strategic marketing firm that's on a mission to change the way small companies grow. We view your marketing as a process, developing the marketing plan, and orchestrating the implementation of that plan into day-to-day activities.

We help small - mid size businesses develop and implement a marketing plan to attract, obtain and keep profitable customers. Practical, strategic, and effective small business marketing -, at http://indispensablemarketing.com/

