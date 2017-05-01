 
Industry News





Bulwark to Demonstrate all-round IT Security Products and Services Offering at GISEC

The pioneering IT Security VAD to showcase its complete Security solutions portfolio
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- With an intense focus on boosting the IT security, communications & technology industries in the Middle East region, UAE-based Bulwark Technologies, one of the pioneering IT security specialized value added distributor has an array of internationally acclaimed products lined up to be showcased at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) 2017.

Gearing up for the mega-event, the company has reiterated the importance of building a strong, integrated security infrastructure in the region and has also predicted market exigency & introduced apt technologies at the right time.

Located in Hall ZAB5, stand B-100, Bulwark will highlight its end-to-end security solutions and customer-centric distribution strategies during the show.

The pioneering Value-Added Distributor would join hands with its strong vendor portfolio consisting of Sophos, Linoma, iStorage, Lastline and SendQuick for GISEC 2017.

The company will be offering latest technologies and new product launch spanning Advanced Malware Threat Protection, Application Delivery Solutions, Next Generation Firewall, Secure Managed File Transfer, Encrypted Flash Drives & Disc Drives, Email Security & Archival, PIM, IT Change Auditing in addition to their other security technologies at the event.

"We act as the extended arm of our vendors in this market with local resources to extend the support for customers. We have a well-trained, certified staff to support our partners & customers. At Bulwark, we cater to our customers' needs & introduce not just products but solutions that make the users' life easier, faster & more secure," says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark. Value Addition has been at the very core of Bulwark's operations since its inception in 1999, making the company grow from strength to strength. Bulwark today has an established network of over 350 resellers throughout UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait , Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon & other ME countries.

''With the region's huge demand for cyber security, we are sure to receive excellent & evoking responses from our vendors, partners & customers during the event'', says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry.

Bulwark has struck timely strategic partnerships with leading global IT innovators over the years, resulting in the extensive range of security offerings by the company today. Home to more than twenty brands Bulwark has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and excellent customer service.

ABOUT BULWARK

Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/

For further queries, contact:

Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager

e-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz

www.bulwark.biz
End
