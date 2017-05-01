 
India's most convenient Online Bus Tickets Booking

Enjoy cashless bookings and discount in over 75000+ routes across India with GoLofty exclusive portal for Bus Ticket Bookings.
 
INDORE, India - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GoLofty is a bus ticketing platform customized in a very new way to keep it more simple and catchy. It is having two more features in its category to be introduced for the very first time in India which is 'Bus Hire' & 'Advertise with Us' to attract more customers and serving as a one-stop mall for bus travel industry.

It is very important in today's era keeping in mind the trend of cashless transactions, the need of easy to use tool for all your booking aspirations. Thanks to the internet where we make sure to present you the best deals at the ease of your fingertips wherever you are and wherever you want to travel.

GoLofty is India's most convenient hub for all your Bus booking needs. Our ambition is to bring every bit of available routes online and to create the easiest and cheapest way for customers to book it. At GoLofty, we have thousands of routes and Bus operators specialists constantly to help you with great deals. Our network of Bus ticket bookings and Bus hire spread in all over India. Visit http://www.golofty.com
