Small Biz Web Design Studio Releases its Annual Ranking Reports of its Clients
The Company states that the results show that their services helps website to get to the top quickly.
According to their reports, a majority of their clients experienced more than 80% rise in their ranks. They have been successful in getting first page ranks on Google for a number of most competitive ranks. The results also show that all their clients have managed to retain their high ranks which they have managed to achieve earlier.
The company stated that they have been always been focused to translate the higher ranks into higher leads. They claim to use keywords that have a higher potential of attracting potential customers to the website, thereby significantly increasing the volume of leads. The company has stated for some of their clients they have seen as much as 415% increase in traffic and more 250% increase in the leads.
Speaking at the release of the reports, the spokesperson for Small Biz Web Design Studio said, "We have always tried to give the best results to our clients. We always believe that if your website is not getting you any leads, then it is not of any use. Our latest performance reports have shown that we known how to translate that believe into actions". He also promised that they would continue to refine their services to get better results in the future.
