Luxury Holidays on the beautiful island of Ios

-- Standing for pure excellence in every sense, the Liostasi boutique hotel on the island of Ios, Greece, encapsulates everything that a quintessential luxury Cyclades Island experience is all about. Basking in the glorious Greek sun, this exquisite property - which is also a selected member of the exclusive hotel network Small Luxury Hotels of the World - does its utmost to welcomes guests to enjoy the finest luxury accommodation, facilities and services on Ios Island while dazzling them with the most astonishing views over the azure Aegean Sea. Located in one of the most enviable locations on the entire island, this luxury sea view property is the perfect choice for well heeled travelers looking for a relaxing luxurious Greek island getaway.Incredibly romantic, due its magical views and incredible aesthetics, the property provides guests with complete peace and quiet whilst also being within close proximity to Ios Town and its renowned nightlife. Fusing traditional Greek island design with modern day comforts and chic design details, all of the property's accommodations – which were renovated in 2012 – create the perfect environment for a picture perfect Greek island vacation. Cleverly appointed and conceived with providing guests with every creature comfort, these are accommodations that have been designed with exacting luxury in mind.Renowned for its personalized services and friendly environment as well as for the best luxury hotel facilities on the island, the Liostasi prides itself on offering its guest the very best services and facilities for them to enjoy while on vacation. From its sublime pool to exclusive concierge services which can arrange yacht hires, helicopter transfers and private excursions all over the island, through to its on-site spa, this is a property that truly has its guests' wishes and desires covered. Well known for its spa, an array of soothing spa treatments provide the perfect escape for guests in search of a relaxing holiday through an extensive choice of single or couples treatments that can be enjoyed either indoors or in the new outdoor massage garden complete with dramatic views of the Aegean Sea.So for travellers wishing to spend their summer in Greece who are seeking luxury holidays in Ios, the Liostasi is an Ios luxury hotel offering luxury Ios accommodation that is – quite simply, second to none. Offering a world of simple elegance and opulence, luxury holidays in the Cyclades take on a new meaning at this property where excellence is evident in each and every detail to make for memorable luxury holidays in Greece.