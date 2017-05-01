 
HAL Scholarship Foundation To Present 2017 Heroes And Legends Award to Comedian Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker will receive a HAL Award at the 28th Annual Tribute to Heroes And Legends, September 24, 2017, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
 
 
Chris Tucker
Chris Tucker
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor/comedian Chris Tucker will be honored with a HAL Award at the 28th Annual Tribute to Heroes And Legends, September 24, 2017.  The exclusive, black tie event honors achievement in television, film and music, and raises funds for performing arts scholarships. The event takes place each year at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Tucker is best known for his work in the Rush Hour film series with fellow comedian, Jackie Chan. Tucker made his film debut in House Party 3, with Bernie Mac, but really gained popularity after appearing in the 1995 film Friday with rapper, Ice Cube.  Other significant projects included Money Talks, The Fifth Element and the Oscar nominated film Silver Lining Playbook with Robert DeNiro. In 1998, he had the distinction of being named the highest paid actor in Hollywood.  Tucker is also a humanitarian and spends much of his spare time working with his own charitable organization, The Chris Tucker Foundation.

The HAL Awards spotlights positive role models from many diverse backgrounds, including leaders in the fields of music, theatre, film, television and business each year at the Annual HAL Awards and Scholarship Dinner.

The event is the major fundraiser for The Heroes And Legends (HAL) Scholarship Foundation which provides scholarship funds for talented young people with artistic aspirations.  The Foundation was founded by celebrated songwriter and Motown Alumna, Janie Bradford to aid "at risk" youth and to publicly recognize others who share her vision. The Berry Gordy Family Foundation has been the principle sponsor for the last 20 years.

Previous honorees in the acting categories include Wesley Snipes, Ernie Hudson, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Craig T. Nelson, Tyne Daly, Regina King, Vivica A. Fox and Tyrese Gibson.

Since September 23, 1990, the date of the very first Tribute To Heroes And Legends Awards Dinner, The HAL Scholarship Foundation has awarded over eighty scholarships to young people with tremendous talent and big dreams!

The 2017 Awards dinner will take place at 6:00pm on September 24th at the Beverly Hills Hotel.  For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, visit www.halawards.com.

Donna Caldwell
***@halawards.com
Source:HAL Awards Scholarship Fund
Email:***@halawards.com
Tags:Chris Tucker, HAL Awards, Beverly Hills, scholarships
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Beverly Hills - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Click to Share