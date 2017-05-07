 
Teacupsfull curates Happiness Tea Collection to celebrate Mothers Day

The Happiness Tea Collection curated to mark the occasion of Mothers Day celebrates "Ma – Ki Haat ki Chai" – A Special collection of Tea which has been curated by Tea Planters with over 100 years experience.
 
 
Happiness Tea Collection by Teacupsfull
Happiness Tea Collection by Teacupsfull
 
GURGAON, India - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Maa ki Haat ka Chai – the Happiness Tea Collection by Teacupsfull

Gurgaon, 7th May, 2017: Teacupsfull - Gurgaon's only tea boutique by Tea Planters today announced that it would offer free shipping to mark Mothers Day which is on 14th May. The Happiness Tea Collection curated to mark the occasion of Mothers Day celebrates "Ma – Ki Haat ki Chai" – A Special collection of Tea which has been curated by Tea Planters with over 100 years experience.

According to new research by Harvard professor Kathleen McGinn, children under 14 who were exposed to mothers who worked - either part-time or full-time - for at least a year grow up to hold more egalitarian gender views as adults.  Daughters of working mothers grow up to be more successful in the workplace than their peers. They earn more and are more likely to be bosses, according to new findings from a Harvard Business School study.  While daughters see the biggest tangible financial gains, sons of working moms are more likely to grow up contributing to the childcare and household chores. All over the world, children of working mothers are less likely to stick to traditional roles of male breadwinners and female homemakers.

According to Shikha Puri, Founder Teacupsfull "I had quit my job with JWT in 2014 to look after my 5 year old son, I started Teacupsfull in 2015 and know how tough it is and the ordeals that mothers go through. A mother's world only revolves around her children and she often overlooks her own personal space and likes in order to accommodate everyone".

Shikha further added  "To mark Mothers Day we have curated three teas in a elegant Gift Box called Happiness https://www.teacupsfull.com/collections/personal-gift/pro...   which is a befitting tribute to all mothers, Teacupsfull – Darjeeling tea is for the moment of solace that she needs from her hectic schedule, Teacupsfull – Green Tea is to make her feel fit and healthy and the Teacupsfull – Masala Chai will get perk her up immediately. These three teas will bring Happiness on her face" as a special gesture to Mothers we are offering free shipping across India for anyone places an order online in our tea store https://www.teacupsfull.com

Teacupsfull
Email:***@teacupsfull.com
Posted By:***@teacupsfull.com Email Verified
