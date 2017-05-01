 
GigGizmo™ Eliminates Local Live Music Drudgery for Online Promo

Autism And Genius Merge To Create First Web-Based Tool Designed Specifically To Schedule Gigs And Promote Local Music So Fans Can Easily Find Live Performers In Their Towns.
 
 
CoryGolden-GigGizmo3
CoryGolden-GigGizmo3
 
LAKEWOOD, Colo. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Like  Albert  Einstein  and  Bill  Gates,  Cory  Golden  is  naturally  gifted  in  things  technical  —  at  22,  he  writes programming code in more than 30 languages. And Cory struggles with Asperger's Syndrome, a  trait  he  likely  shares  with  Einstein,  Gates  and  Wolfgang  Amadeus  Mozart.  While  small  talk  and  social cues are tough for those with Asperger's, programming often comes naturally.

Last  fall,  when  Cory's  mother,  Ylice  —  a  graphic  and  web  designer  who  promotes  local  music  —  expressed total exasperation at the lack of effective software to easily promote local live music online, Cory offered to develop one tool to rapidly do everything that previously required hours of work plus several different pieces of software.

During the past six months, mother and son have analyzed the local live music industry, evaluated available platforms (gauging usability), and Cory has developed valuable functionality so small venues and artists can quickly schedule gigs and promote shows, and fans can easily find them — a win for everyone!

GigGizmo™, the first product from Mountain and Valley, LLC, will revolutionize local live music promotion by eliminating hours of work and simplifying the whole online promo process. With one tap or click on a phone, tablet or computer, a venue or performer can:
• Schedule gigs.
• Update artist and venue calendars.
• Create instant online showbills.
• Announce performances on social media.
• Share event data with the world.
• Remind followers of performances with automatically scheduled posts.
• And fans use local mapping to find nearby entertainment, worldwide. They will simply click on "Find Bands" to see who is performing locally.

Designed to offer maximum flexibility for users: GigGizmo is web-based so no memory-hogging downloads are required; it can be accessed using Windows, OS X, iOS, Android and Linux; integrating Google's Geolocation Maps application makes it easy for music lovers to find local shows; and planned pricing is $12.95 per month for  venues  and  artists,  free  for  fans  locating  performances  — ensuring  availability  for  everyone  who  needs these capabilities to promote and find local live music.

Tech Whiz at Ten
Cory has been fixated on computers since he was a toddler. When he was 10, bored and needing a challenge, Ylice  contacted  PatchX,  a  Virginia-based  charity  that  gives  needy  children  and  disabled  people  access  to  computers, asking if they could put the boy to work. Later that day, PatchX founder Brian Wilson showed up with three broken computers. He told Ylice, "Don't worry if Cory doesn't get these back to me; I'm happy to leave the kid something to tinker with." An hour later, Ylice called Brian back to the house. Young Cory was so excited; he had already repaired all the computers for other children to use.

"Genius May Be Abnormality"
Temple  Grandin,  a  professor  at  Colorado  State  University.  is,  like  Cory  Golden,  a  high-functioning  autistic.  Grandin worries that children who would have been labeled "intellectually gifted" in another age are "being denied  opportunities  because  they  are  being  labeled  [autistic]."  Association  between  autism  and  genius  is  strong: In the general population, one in 200 people show signs of Asperger's, but fathers and grandfathers of children with the syndrome are twice as likely to be engineers. Grandin notes that "genius is an abnormality," that social geekiness is simply the flip-side of technical genius.

Curiously enough, many musicians who will use GigGizmo™ struggle with some of the same autism spectrum issues that Cory has faced. Singer-songwriter James Taylor, guitarist Travis Meeks, and singer Susan Boyle are among many diagnosed with autism. Cory  Golden's  first  commercial  product  is  now  in  alpha-testing  and  is  scheduled  for  beta  release  by  late  summer of 2017.

The  company  has  launched  a  crowdfunding  campaign  on  Indiegogo  to  ramp  up  and  launch  the  product.  Additional  details  about  GigGizmo™'s  easy-to-use,  time-saving,  house-filling  capabilities  are  available  at  GigGizmo.com.

Website: http://www.GigGizmo.com
Crowd Fund: https://igg.me/at/GigGizmo/

Ylice Golden, CEO, Founder
***@giggizmo.com
