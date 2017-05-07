Oil painting by Dale Nichols (Am., 1904-1995) soars to a record $120,000 at Shannon's May 4 auction

A large-format oil on canvas painting by Dale Nichols (Am., 1904-1995), titled Mid-Nation Winter, sold for $120,000 – a new record price for the artist at auction – at a Fine Art Auction held May 4th by Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers.