Chicago's NEWEST 40 Passenger Luxury Party Bus is Now Complete

2017 40 Passenger Chicago Party bus Krystal Edition

-- As a company, we try to bring in a new innovative product each year to assure our customers have nothing less than the best in the latest technology and most glamorous Chicago Party Bus (http://www.viplimousineinc.com)and Limos (http://www.viplimousineinc.com). This year, we pondered and pondered on how to create a new party bus that is different and revolutionary. As a result, we created our 2017 Krystal Edition Luxury Party Bus.This 40 Passenger Chicago Party bus (http://www.viplimousineinc.com)boasts two 55-Inch Flat Screen TVS expanding above the custom white glittery bars. There is a huge 60 inch Flat Screen TV in back, beautiful leather seating throughout, modern dark hardwood-like floors, LED lights that we promise are nothing like anything you've ever seen before and the best surround sound system. We've also included for your pleasure a custom sub woofer for sound you can truly feel. Underneath the seats, there are illuminated 3-D acrylic panels that give this party bus a beautiful touch of class.2017's newest Chicago Party Bus boasts simplicity and elegance in the most glamorous of ways. We are sure you've never seen anything like it. You know why? Because we built it with a dream in mind.