Yoga Teacher Training Retreat in Mexico
Join us in the lush jungle on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, for an inspiring Yoga Teacher Training Retreat.
Caroline Klebl offers a comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training program to yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and yoga practitioners. Her teacher training combines the high standards of practice, required by the Ashtanga Vinyasa System with the development of teaching skills, which are necessary to introduce students to Yoga practice safely and effectively.
An Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Manual will be supplied to each participant. To those who attend all scheduled classes, a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Certificate will be issued, at the end of the course. Returning students and those who have already completed a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training will receive a 200 hour Advanced Training Certificate, towards 500 hour Certification. For detailed information about the curriculum and to register for the course visit http://www.sourceofyoga.com
Each week throughout the retreat there will be one day off. You will have time relax on the beach, receive spa treatments, go hiking, snorkeling, paragliding, horseback riding, kayaking, whale watching and go on guided excursions to secluded waterfalls or offshore islands.
Teacher Training Schedule:
Ashtanga Yoga (Mysore Style or Led): 6:30am-9am
Adjustments/
Anatomy, Ayurveda & Philosophy: 3pm-5:30pm
Retreat location
This course will take place at Hotel Lagunita, on a pristine beach surrounded by a lush jungle on the south shore of Banderas Bay, near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The hotel includes a restaurant, which specializes in vegetarian cuisine, accommodation in spacious cottages and a beautiful Yoga hall, which overlooks the ocean.
Yoga Teacher Training: Jan 20- Feb 10, 2018
Double Occupancy: $4,500 US
Single Occupancy: $5,200 US
Accommodation will be provided in spacious ocean view cottages with private bathrooms.
The Price Includes:
The 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Course, three gourmet vegetarian meals per day and accommodation at Hotel Lagunita.
Registration:
For additional information and to register for this course, please visit http://www.sourceofyoga.com/
Travel to Mexico:
The closest International Airport is the Puerto Vallarta International Airport (LIR), which is a 35 minute drive and 30 minute boat ride to Hotel Lagunita. Hotel Lagunita will arrange for airport transfers from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. A passport with at least 30 days validity is required to travel to Mexico. A visa is not required and one can stay up to 180 days.
Source of Yoga offers 200 and 500 hour Yoga Teacher Training Programs throughout the year in various beautiful tropical settings. For additional information and a schedule of upcoming courses please visit http://www.sourceofyoga.com
Contact:
Source of Yoga
1052 N Crescent Heights Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
415-200-6794
info@sourceofyoga.com
http://www.sourceofyoga.com
Contact
Source of Yoga
***@sourceofyoga.com
