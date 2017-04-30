News By Tag
First Annual Cinco De Survivor A HIT Amongst Local Breast Cancer Start Up Group "Breast Frien
Survivors attended, adorned in Pink with renowned Breast Cancer Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr Ali Sadeghi.
The local breast cancer start up support group, affectionately called "Breast Friends Forever" hopes to have monthly meet ups in the New Orleans area to both increase awareness, and network outside of typical walks and 5k events. "Breast Cancer is not limited to October, and we want to be able to gather monthly to create something bigger. Where this can lead, the options are endless," stated Stephanie Robbins, an advocate for Breast Cancer survivors and previvors.
If you would like more information about this support group or further information on the next meet up, please find us on Facebook under "Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center" or visit our website at http://www.arbreastcenter.com
Contact
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center
***@arbreastcenter.com
