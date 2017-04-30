 
News By Tag
* Ali Sadgehi
* Dr Ali Sadeghi
* Dr Alireza Sadeghi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


First Annual Cinco De Survivor A HIT Amongst Local Breast Cancer Start Up Group "Breast Frien

Survivors attended, adorned in Pink with renowned Breast Cancer Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr Ali Sadeghi.
 
 
Survivors and Supporters with Dr Ali Sadeghi
Survivors and Supporters with Dr Ali Sadeghi
NEW ORLEANS - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cinco de Mayo took on a brand new meaning for a group of women this year, a meaning of hope and new beginnings.  "We are so glad to get together to do this and hope to do it again next month, we just don't get together enough as survivors" stated one survivor.  Dr. Ali Sadeghi, one of the top breast cancer reconstructive surgeons in the Southeast attended the event alongside his patients to encourage and show support.  "It is vital to our community to have such a group to lean on one another and provide one another with resources during the most challenging time of their lives, we are proud to support them in their journey," said Dr. Sadeghi.

The local breast cancer start up support group, affectionately called "Breast Friends Forever" hopes to have monthly meet ups in the New Orleans area to both increase awareness, and network outside of typical walks and 5k events.  "Breast Cancer is not limited to October, and we want to be able to gather monthly to create something bigger.  Where this can lead, the options are endless," stated Stephanie Robbins, an advocate for Breast Cancer survivors and previvors.

If you would like more information about this support group or further information on the next meet up, please find us on Facebook under "Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center" or visit our website at http://www.arbreastcenter.com

Contact
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center
***@arbreastcenter.com
End
Source:Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center
Email:***@arbreastcenter.com
Tags:Ali Sadgehi, Dr Ali Sadeghi, Dr Alireza Sadeghi
Industry:Health
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share