Capital Region Stonewall Democrats Endorsements

Candidate Endorsements made by Capital Region Stonewall Democrats members in good standing.

Katie Somers

Katie Somers

-- Capital Region Stonewall Democrats members in good standing reviewed completed candidate questionnaires, met some of the candidate's during our Meet the Candidate Night and were asked to cast a ballot for candidate's seeking endorsement. The questionnaires that the candidates submitted, gave our members a good understanding of where the candidate stood with regard to LGBTQIA issues. Seeking local champions to fight for LGBTQIA and minority issues, our members have voted to endorse the following candidates:Superior CourtMaria McLaughlinCommonwealth CourtTodd EagenEllen CeislerYork County Common Pleas JudgeSandra ThompsonYork County Row OfficesMaribel Burgos - Recorder of DeedsLebanon County MayorJoshua BradyLebanon County City CouncilRoyal MartiAmy KellerLancaster County MayorNorman Bristol Colon - LancasterLancaster County City CouncilMatt JohnsonJanet DiazDauphin County Common Pleas JudgeLori SerratelliDauphin County Row OfficesDiane Bowman - ProthonotaryDauphin County MayorGloria Martin-Roberts - HarrisburgDenae House - SteeltonDauphin County City CouncilBen Allatt - HarrisburgWanda R. D. Williams - HarrisburgShamaine Daniels - HarrisburgDave Madsen - HarrisburgCatherine Scheib - Lower PaxtonFrank Lynch - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 4th WardJamie Karpency - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 6th WardJustin Fleming - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 8th WardDauphin County - Harrisburg City TreasurerDan MillerDauphin MDJBarbara Pianka 0 12-1-02David O'Leary 12-1-04Destini Hodges - 12-1-05Dauphin School BoardDanielle Robinson - HarrisburgCarrie Fowler - HarrisburgJudd Pittman - HarrisburgJosie Byzek - SusquehannaJesse Gantt - SusquehannaCumberland County Row OfficesMichael Fedor - ProthonotaryMichael Nguyen - Recorder of DeedsCumberland Valley School BoardNicole Miller - Cumberland ValleyCumberland County - Camp Hill Borough CouncilAlissa PackerBerks County City CouncilErnie SchlegelAndrew Guth, President of CRSD, said, "it is imperative that in the current American landscape, with the current regime in power, that all members of our beautifully diverse LGBTQIA community exercise our collective power by voting for individuals who will defend and stand out and proud in solidarity with us in their respective positions, who will champion many of our issues and concerns, including equality and protections for all LGBTQIA people, racial justice, and women's rights.Capital Region Stonewall Democrats hope that our endorsements will encourage the community at large to vote for candidates who are committed to advancing equality for all. To view completed candidate questionnaires visit: http://capitalstonewall.org/ 2017_Endorsements.php CAPITAL REGION STONEWALL DEMOCRATS are a Political Action Committee, an organized group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) citizens and straight allies in Pennsylvania's Capital Region, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and nearby communities.