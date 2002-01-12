News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Capital Region Stonewall Democrats Endorsements
Candidate Endorsements made by Capital Region Stonewall Democrats members in good standing.
Superior Court
Maria McLaughlin
Commonwealth Court
Todd Eagen
Ellen Ceisler
York County Common Pleas Judge
Sandra Thompson
York County Row Offices
Maribel Burgos - Recorder of Deeds
Lebanon County Mayor
Joshua Brady
Lebanon County City Council
Royal Marti
Amy Keller
Lancaster County Mayor
Norman Bristol Colon - Lancaster
Lancaster County City Council
Matt Johnson
Janet Diaz
Dauphin County Common Pleas Judge
Lori Serratelli
Dauphin County Row Offices
Diane Bowman - Prothonotary
Dauphin County Mayor
Gloria Martin-Roberts - Harrisburg
Denae House - Steelton
Dauphin County City Council
Ben Allatt - Harrisburg
Wanda R. D. Williams - Harrisburg
Shamaine Daniels - Harrisburg
Dave Madsen - Harrisburg
Catherine Scheib - Lower Paxton
Frank Lynch - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 4th Ward
Jamie Karpency - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 6th Ward
Justin Fleming - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 8th Ward
Dauphin County - Harrisburg City Treasurer
Dan Miller
Dauphin MDJ
Barbara Pianka 0 12-1-02
David O'Leary 12-1-04
Destini Hodges - 12-1-05
Dauphin School Board
Danielle Robinson - Harrisburg
Carrie Fowler - Harrisburg
Judd Pittman - Harrisburg
Josie Byzek - Susquehanna
Jesse Gantt - Susquehanna
Cumberland County Row Offices
Michael Fedor - Prothonotary
Michael Nguyen - Recorder of Deeds
Cumberland Valley School Board
Nicole Miller - Cumberland Valley
Cumberland County - Camp Hill Borough Council
Alissa Packer
Berks County City Council
Ernie Schlegel
Andrew Guth, President of CRSD, said, "it is imperative that in the current American landscape, with the current regime in power, that all members of our beautifully diverse LGBTQIA community exercise our collective power by voting for individuals who will defend and stand out and proud in solidarity with us in their respective positions, who will champion many of our issues and concerns, including equality and protections for all LGBTQIA people, racial justice, and women's rights.
Capital Region Stonewall Democrats hope that our endorsements will encourage the community at large to vote for candidates who are committed to advancing equality for all. To view completed candidate questionnaires visit: http://capitalstonewall.org/
CAPITAL REGION STONEWALL DEMOCRATS are a Political Action Committee, an organized group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) citizens and straight allies in Pennsylvania's Capital Region, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and nearby communities.
Contact
Katie Somers
***@capitalstonewall.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse