Capital Region Stonewall Democrats Endorsements

Candidate Endorsements made by Capital Region Stonewall Democrats members in good standing.
 
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Capital Region Stonewall Democrats members in good standing reviewed completed candidate questionnaires, met some of the candidate's during our Meet the Candidate Night and were asked to cast a ballot for candidate's seeking endorsement. The questionnaires that the candidates submitted, gave our members a good understanding of where the candidate stood with regard to LGBTQIA issues. Seeking local champions to fight for LGBTQIA and minority issues, our members have voted to endorse the following candidates:

Superior Court
Maria McLaughlin

Commonwealth Court
Todd Eagen
Ellen Ceisler

York County Common Pleas Judge
Sandra Thompson

York County Row Offices
Maribel Burgos - Recorder of Deeds

Lebanon County Mayor
Joshua Brady

Lebanon County City Council
Royal Marti
Amy Keller

Lancaster County Mayor
Norman Bristol Colon - Lancaster

Lancaster County City Council
Matt Johnson
Janet Diaz

Dauphin County Common Pleas Judge
Lori Serratelli

Dauphin County Row Offices
Diane Bowman - Prothonotary

Dauphin County Mayor
Gloria Martin-Roberts - Harrisburg
Denae House - Steelton

Dauphin County City Council
Ben Allatt - Harrisburg
Wanda R. D. Williams - Harrisburg
Shamaine Daniels - Harrisburg
Dave Madsen - Harrisburg
Catherine Scheib - Lower Paxton
Frank Lynch - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 4th Ward
Jamie Karpency - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 6th Ward
Justin Fleming - Susquehanna Township Commissioner - 8th Ward

Dauphin County - Harrisburg City Treasurer
Dan Miller

Dauphin MDJ
Barbara Pianka 0 12-1-02
David O'Leary 12-1-04
Destini Hodges - 12-1-05

Dauphin School Board
Danielle Robinson - Harrisburg
Carrie Fowler - Harrisburg
Judd Pittman - Harrisburg
Josie Byzek - Susquehanna
Jesse Gantt - Susquehanna

Cumberland County Row Offices
Michael Fedor - Prothonotary
Michael Nguyen - Recorder of Deeds

Cumberland Valley School Board
Nicole Miller - Cumberland Valley

Cumberland County - Camp Hill Borough Council
Alissa Packer

Berks County City Council
Ernie Schlegel

Andrew Guth, President of CRSD, said, "it is imperative that in the current American landscape, with the current regime in power, that all members of our beautifully diverse LGBTQIA community exercise our collective power by voting for individuals who will defend and stand out and proud in solidarity with us in their respective positions, who will champion many of our issues and concerns, including equality and protections for all LGBTQIA people, racial justice, and women's rights.

Capital Region Stonewall Democrats hope that our endorsements will encourage the community at large to vote for candidates who are committed to advancing equality for all. To view completed candidate questionnaires visit: http://capitalstonewall.org/2017_Endorsements.php

CAPITAL REGION STONEWALL DEMOCRATS are a Political Action Committee, an organized group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) citizens and straight allies in Pennsylvania's Capital Region, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and nearby communities.

Katie Somers
***@capitalstonewall.org
