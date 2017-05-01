 
Industry News





Minority Women 8a Certified Business Owner Vanessa Best Wins Big during US SBA Small Busi

Award Recognition Ceremony Held in New York During SBA National Small Business Week Celebration
 
 
Vanessa Best with Beth Goldberg NY District Director SBA
Vanessa Best with Beth Goldberg NY District Director SBA
 
BALDWIN, N.Y. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year since 1963, the President has issued a proclamation declaring Small Business Week as a time for America to salute the achievements and contributions of the Nations' 25 million small businesses. The United States SBA New York District Office awarded:

Vanessa Best, CEO of Precision Receivable Services LLC, dba Precision Healthcare Consultants was selected as "The 2017 Women Business Champion of The Year Award  in New York from 1.6 million businesses.

Vanessa Best is part of the elite class of inaugural mentors for the WE NYC (Women Entrepreneurs of New York City) initiative, launched by NYC Small Department of Small Business Services.

Ms. Best is also part of the SBA family as a proud consultant of Interise Inc. delivering their StreetWise MBA curriculum as part of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leaders Institute for business executives poised for growth. Her first cohort in Long Island was comprised of sixty percent women business owners! This year she teaches the 7 month course in New York City.

Her 8a certified firm Precision Receivable Services, LLC, (Duns #171306702) helps government agencies navigate the healthcare ecosystem and has worked with agencies such as, US Department of Labor/EBSA, Department of Defense-Womack Military Hospital now a part of Defense Health Agency.


Our new Administrator of the SBA, Ms. Linda McMahon recently tweeted "Women, & especially minority women, are the fastest growing sector of business. Our economy misses out if we don't support them."

The Award Ceremony Was May 1, 2017 in NYC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqTmDgWxLSs




ABOUT Vanessa Best, CEO of Precision Healthcare Consultants

Vanessa is also an award winning professional.  Her accolades include: 2016 Entrepreneur 360 Business; TD Bank 5 Boro Chamber of Commerce MWBE Award; Top 50 Business Women in Long Island; 25 Most Influential Black Women in Business and a proud Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Alumni.

Her firm, Precision Receivable Services Inc., dba Precision HealthCare Consultants (http://www.precisionhcc.com) offers work process analysis, design/delivery of education/communication to government, private organizations, healthcare facilities/providers, entrepreneurs and small businesses. If you are looking to reengage and renew your team, her keynote presentations, seminars, workshops and webinars are  "Simply The Best"

Business Certifications include NYS MWBE; NYC MWBE, SBA 8(a), WOSB

