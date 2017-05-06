Amazon Independent to produce feature film about D.C.'s Go-Go music

Stanley V. Henson, Jr. announced the development of a new film about Washington, D.C.'s Go-Go music and the lives of Maxx Kidd and Chuck Brown.

-- Amazon Independent Films announced the development of a new film about Washington, D.C.'s Go-Go music and the lives of Maxx Kidd and Chuck Brown.Stanley V. Henson, Jr. announced that he is currently developing a script about the lives of Maxx Kidd, Chuck Brown, Lil Benny, Peter Dean, Sugarbear Elliott and Miss Mack. The film will focus on the beginning of Go-Go music and groups such as E.U., Rare Essence, Chuck Brown, The Junkyard Band and the emergence of the Go-Go music sound of Washington, D.C. Maxx Kidd was the Berry Gordy of Washington, D.C. and the Go-Go sound. Chuck Brown was the Godfather of Go-Go and Sugarbear Elliott the crown Prince. Henson wants to show the personal side of the music in this scripted film. Prior to his death, Henson promised Maxx Kidd he would continue his legacy and tell his story. Maxx Kidd died in March 2017. The film will be released in 2019.is a popular music subgenre associated with the funk that originated in the Washington, D.C., area during the mid-60s to late-70s. It remains primarily popular in the Washington metropolitan area as a uniquely regional music style.A great number of bands contributed to the early evolution of the genre, but the Young Senators, Black Heat, and singer-guitarist Chuck Brown & the Soul Searchers are credited with having developed most of the hallmarks of the style. Inspired by artists such as the groups mentioned above, go-go is a blend of funk, rhythm and blues, and old school hip-hop, with a focus on lo-fi percussion instruments and funk-style jamming in place of dance tracks, although some sampling is used.As such, it is primarily a dancehall music with an emphasis on live audience call and response. Go-go rhythms are also incorporated into street percussion.In technical terms, "Go-go's essential beat is characterized by a syncopated, dotted rhythm that consists of a series of quarter- and eighth-notes (quarter, eighth, quarter, (space/held briefly), quarter, eighth, quarter) which is underscored prominently by the bass drum and snare drum, and the hi-hat and is ornamented by the other percussion instruments, especially by the conga drums, timbales, and hand-held cowbells."Unique to go-go is an instrumentation with 3 standard Congas and 2 "Junior Congas", 8" and 9" wide and about half as tall as the standard Congas, a size rare outside of go-go. They were introduced to Rare Essence by Tyrone "Jungle Boogie" Williams in the early days when they couldn't afford full sized Congas, and are ubiquitous ever since.Chuck Brown: