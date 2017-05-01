News By Tag
Beauty Industry Motivator Geno Stampora Talks About "Making Life Matter" on MASTERS Audio Club
As a major platform artist, author, speaker, and successful salon and school owner, Geno Stampora has trained thousands of beauty professionals worldwide. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Geno continues to be a powerful contributor to all that is good.
As an industry expert and speaker, Geno has consulted with manufacturers and educated industry artists and salespeople all over the world. He is a keynote speaker, contributing artist, and consultant to the industry's finest teams, such as Professional Beauty Association, International Beauty Systems, International Chain Salon Association, National Cosmetology Association, Cosmo Prof, Intercoiffure, Chicago Cosmetology Association, the Midwest Beauty Show, North American Hairstyling Awards, and more.
As a coach, image consultant, and in-salon educator, Geno has trained thousands of salons worldwide, working with groups large and small to fine tune and refine their ability to grow. The industry's finest salons welcome Geno frequently as a guest artist and salon trainer to keep them on the cutting edge, and thousands of beauty professionals have named him as a strong force in their success.
Geno wrote the beauty academy textbook Success Dynamics and the bestselling CDs Adventures in Creative Hairdressing and Achieving Salon Success. He serves on the advisory board for Nailpro magazine.
Geno continues to contribute to beauty by being an outstanding role model and keeping the creative juices of beauty professionals flowing. In 2009, he was inducted into the North American Hairstylists Awards Hall of Leaders, one of only 27 beauty professionals ever to earn the title.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Geno continues to be a powerful contributor to all that is good. For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and www.genostampora.com.
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.
