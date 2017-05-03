

Nolcha Shows Artist and Designers collaborate to benefit sexual assault education Barton Sculptures' "Carry Your Courage" and "Jade," will be displayed at New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8-12 in NYC and will showcase beautiful accessories from the Wren and Roch philanthropic fashion team. 1 2 Barton Touching up Jade's Wren and Roch cuff, at the Foundry Barton working on Placement of Wren and Roch bag on Carry Your Courage STAFFORD, Va. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Local psychotherapist and sculptor Laurie Barton and accessory designers Wren and Roch are excited to announce their upcoming collaboration for the 2017 Nolcha Shows. In support of Wren and Roch's Carry Your Courage campaign, Barton will feature renditions of the brand's signature accessories in her sculptures.



Nolcha shows is a leading award winning event held during New York Fashion Week, for global independent fashion designers to showcase their collections.



The Barton-Wren & Roch partnership stems from a shared goal of justice and equality for women. Barton as a practicing psychotherapist, and from Wren & Roch founders Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin as survivors of sexual assault and champions of women's rights.



The fashion powerhouse launched the Carry Your Courage campaign to help lift the stigma of guilt and shame surrounding rape and abuse. For Barton, it was a match made in heaven.



"This platform resonated with me immediately - I meet with people on a daily basis whose lives have been impacted by sexual assault. The moment I learned about the Carry Your Courage campaign, I knew I had to help support and expand their mission."



Two of Barton's four sculptures to be featured at Nolcha, Delilah (in Carry Your Courage) and Jade, will be sporting fashionable accessories from Wren and Roch--Delilah in Tan Hide cuff, carrying Ray of Moonlight, and Jade in Seeing Spots cuff.



A portion of the proceeds from the sales of all Barton's Carry Your Courage and Jade limited-edition sculptures will go to the Wren & Roch Foundation, furthering their mission of preventing sexual abuse through education and awareness.



Learn more about Carry Your Courage and Jade at



###



About Barton Sculptures

Barton Sculptures was established in Stafford, Virginia in 2001, featuring high quality bronze figurative sculptures and portraiture. Barton's work is featured at the National War College, The Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington DC, The Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, California, Ave Maria University, Ave Maria Florida, and Union Station, Washington, DC. Barton has been named the official artist of Nolcha Shows, Fashion Week, September 2017. For more information visit



About Wren and Roch

Wren & Roch, founded by designers Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin, is a high fashion handbag and accessory brand that empowers victims and survivors of rape, domestic violence and childhood sexual assault. Each Wren & Roch handbag, proudly made in New York City, financially benefits select Allies while positively impacting lives by raising awareness, eliminating stigmas and educating for the prevention of abuse. For more information visit



Contact

Laurie Barton

540-628-5051

***@gmail.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12638218/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12638218/2 Laurie Barton540-628-5051 End -- Local psychotherapist and sculptor Laurie Barton and accessory designers Wren and Roch are excited to announce their upcoming collaboration for the 2017 Nolcha Shows. In support of Wren and Roch'scampaign, Barton will feature renditions of the brand's signature accessories in her sculptures.Nolcha shows is a leading award winning event held during New York Fashion Week, for global independent fashion designers to showcase their collections.The Barton-Wren & Roch partnership stems from a shared goal of justice and equality for women. Barton as a practicing psychotherapist, and from Wren & Roch founders Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin as survivors of sexual assault and champions of women's rights.The fashion powerhouse launched thecampaign to help lift the stigma of guilt and shame surrounding rape and abuse. For Barton, it was a match made in heaven."This platform resonated with me immediately - I meet with people on a daily basis whose lives have been impacted by sexual assault. The moment I learned about thecampaign, I knew I had to help support and expand their mission."Two of Barton's four sculptures to be featured at Nolcha,and, will be sporting fashionable accessories from Wren and Roch--Delilah in Tan Hide cuff, carrying Ray of Moonlight, and Jade in Seeing Spots cuff.A portion of the proceeds from the sales of all Barton'sand Jade limited-edition sculptures will go to the Wren & Roch Foundation, furthering their mission of preventing sexual abuse through education and awareness.Learn more aboutand Jade at www.bartonsculptures.com , and about Wren & Roch at www.wrenandroch.com ###Barton Sculptures was established in Stafford, Virginia in 2001, featuring high quality bronze figurative sculptures and portraiture. Barton's work is featured at the National War College, The Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington DC, The Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, California, Ave Maria University, Ave Maria Florida, and Union Station, Washington, DC. Barton has been named the official artist of Nolcha Shows, Fashion Week, September 2017. For more information visit www.bartonsculptures.com Wren & Roch, founded by designers Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin, is a high fashion handbag and accessory brand that empowers victims and survivors of rape, domestic violence and childhood sexual assault. Each Wren & Roch handbag, proudly made in New York City, financially benefits select Allies while positively impacting lives by raising awareness, eliminating stigmas and educating for the prevention of abuse. For more information visit www.wrenandroch.com Source : Barton Sculptures Email : ***@gmail.com Tags : Nolcha Shows , Fashion , Bronze Sculpture , Social Impact , Art , Fashion Week , Nyfw , Women In Business Industry : Arts , Event , Fashion Location : Stafford - Virginia - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

