Nolcha Shows Artist and Designers collaborate to benefit sexual assault education
Barton Sculptures' "Carry Your Courage" and "Jade," will be displayed at New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8-12 in NYC and will showcase beautiful accessories from the Wren and Roch philanthropic fashion team.
Nolcha shows is a leading award winning event held during New York Fashion Week, for global independent fashion designers to showcase their collections.
The Barton-Wren & Roch partnership stems from a shared goal of justice and equality for women. Barton as a practicing psychotherapist, and from Wren & Roch founders Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin as survivors of sexual assault and champions of women's rights.
The fashion powerhouse launched the Carry Your Courage campaign to help lift the stigma of guilt and shame surrounding rape and abuse. For Barton, it was a match made in heaven.
"This platform resonated with me immediately - I meet with people on a daily basis whose lives have been impacted by sexual assault. The moment I learned about the Carry Your Courage campaign, I knew I had to help support and expand their mission."
Two of Barton's four sculptures to be featured at Nolcha, Delilah (in Carry Your Courage) and Jade, will be sporting fashionable accessories from Wren and Roch--Delilah in Tan Hide cuff, carrying Ray of Moonlight, and Jade in Seeing Spots cuff.
A portion of the proceeds from the sales of all Barton's Carry Your Courage and Jade limited-edition sculptures will go to the Wren & Roch Foundation, furthering their mission of preventing sexual abuse through education and awareness.
Learn more about Carry Your Courage and Jade at www.bartonsculptures.com, and about Wren & Roch at www.wrenandroch.com.
About Barton Sculptures
Barton Sculptures was established in Stafford, Virginia in 2001, featuring high quality bronze figurative sculptures and portraiture. Barton's work is featured at the National War College, The Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington DC, The Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, California, Ave Maria University, Ave Maria Florida, and Union Station, Washington, DC. Barton has been named the official artist of Nolcha Shows, Fashion Week, September 2017. For more information visit www.bartonsculptures.com.
About Wren and Roch
Wren & Roch, founded by designers Karen Hansen and Laura Rachlin, is a high fashion handbag and accessory brand that empowers victims and survivors of rape, domestic violence and childhood sexual assault. Each Wren & Roch handbag, proudly made in New York City, financially benefits select Allies while positively impacting lives by raising awareness, eliminating stigmas and educating for the prevention of abuse. For more information visit www.wrenandroch.com.
