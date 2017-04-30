News By Tag
Everett Wilkinson's Copywriter Secrets Book Receives Five Stars
In a persuasive new book by Everett Wilkinson, "Guide to Becoming a Pro Copywriter: Discover How to Boost Your Conversations!
Discover the solutions to the following problems: – What kind of content do writers need? – Should writers develop their content in-house or hire an outside source? – What roles do blogs, forums, and social media play in successful content marketing? Best-selling author and copywriting guru Everett Wilkinson provide a simple, sequential guide to the exciting world of content marketing.
Guide to Becoming a Pro Copywriter arms everyday people with all the information needed to develop a successful business plan, identify and publish relevant content, attract and retain readers, and convert readership into paying customers. Content is king, and with Everett's step-by-step process, everyday people can reap the benefits of royalty. Since its publication, the book has already earned a five-star rating on Amazon and garnered rave reviews. As Everett realizes, the marketplace is changing rapidly, and there is an even greater need for education on the values of creating excellent effectual content. "With the explosion of entrepreneurs recently, more and more people are confused about how to proceed in business and put a plan in place to 'get noticed,'," says the author. "
Everett Wilkinson's book sets the entrepreneur, professional and small business on a path to success." Continuing: "Through the strategies presented in this book, readers become equipped with the tools needed to effectively tell their stories, develop meaningful business relationships and strengthen their brands. The end result? They become authorities in their fields – which is something that all professionals should strive to be throughout their careers." 'Guide to Becoming a Pro Copywriter: Discover How to Boost Your Conversations!
