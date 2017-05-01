 
Apache Spark training in Mumbai

I ll start my next batch shortly. If you are interested to take online spark training, ill explain Hadoop, spark and aws training online.
 
MUMBAI, India - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- I am spark trainer offering Spark and Scala online training in Mumbai. Ill explain all bigdata technologies such as hadoop, aws and spark ecosystems.

Satisfaction is main factor in my training. Every student get satisfied. please find their reviews. Ill start my next batch on May 15th. If you are interested to take bigdata training, please contact/ whatsapp me at 9247159150

In my training ill explain hadoop (hdfs, yarn, sqoop, sqoop) and spark (scala, spark sql, streaming, cassandra, kafka, alluxio and other spark ecosystem) and AWS (EMR, ec2, s3, redshift and rds). Everything hands on, i ll provide aws emr, redshift clusters to practice.

Daily, ill give multiple tasks, if you practice well, ill give money back as well. if you practice well, ill give money back as well. if you face any problem, ill give support through whatsapp.

Duration 50 days.

Ti me: 6.30 am to 8.30 AM IST
If you are interested to join, please whatsapp  me now at 9247159150

For More info please click on: http://www.apachespark.in/spark-training-in-mumbai/
If you want course content, please find gotomeeting in this link http://www.bigdataanalyst.in/spark-training-in-noida/

