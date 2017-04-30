News By Tag
How To Build A Network Of 935,000 Readers In Just 3 Months
Launch the business of your dreams in a matter of months. Learn the ins and outs in 21 Days, then do it.
Meder goes on to state, "...using Long Tail Keywords that show up in the blue at the bottom of the page when you type your potential headline for your blog title in the search box and press enter...is how you find your potential title for the blog post."
Meder further states, "...by weaving your posts on social media...Google Webmaster Tools...and associating yourself with something else...Google knows how to list your site in search engines."
Meder offers a 21 Day eCourse to:
• "Developing your own platform and broadening your online reach
• "Creating products and services that customers will actually buy
• "Identifying the specialty population and market you are meant to serve
• "Attracting clients who will pay you fairly, honor your boundaries and treat you with respect
• "Healing issues with financial worth and creating a pricing structure that serves you
• "Saving time and increasing productivity with social media and client outreach
• "Tailoring your message to develop a more authentic connection to your clients
• And so much more!" as listed on Meder's sales page to get the nuts and bolts of how to do all this here: https://www.amandalinettemeder.com/
"And, to infuse, enhance and build out your best possible results," states PR Guy, Jon Paul of www.shoppingmoneypr.com "I offer my PR Promos service to the mix of possible promotion idea(s) to help you get what you're going for," states Jon Paul.
"I offer my support as my way of giving back. Kind of like what Amanda is doing. A value exchange of value exchange, to help out those who want it, right? Amanda has her way. And I've got mine. Together?
For more information to see these thoughts in action: Go to https://shoppingmoneypr.com/
About ShoppingMoneyPR.com:
Contact
Jon Paul | PR Guy
***@causemarketingpr.com
End
