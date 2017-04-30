 
How To Build A Network Of 935,000 Readers In Just 3 Months

Launch the business of your dreams in a matter of months. Learn the ins and outs in 21 Days, then do it.
 
 
Increase Leads, Sales and Business Development Now
Increase Leads, Sales and Business Development Now
 
SEASIDE, Ore. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Enjoy the possible side effects of launching a 'Dream Job Business' "Marketing For Mediums ECourse - a 21-day ecourse designed to expand your client base, professionally promote your business and make a living doing what you love as a professional in the intuitive industry...in about 3 Months...with a network of about 935,000," says Amanda Linette Meder of www.amandalinettemeder.com.

Meder goes on to state, "...using Long Tail Keywords that show up in the blue at the bottom of the page when you type your potential headline for your blog title in the search box and press enter...is how you find your potential title for the blog post."

Meder further states, "...by weaving your posts on social media...Google Webmaster Tools...and associating yourself with something else...Google knows how to list your site in search engines."

Meder offers a 21 Day eCourse to:

• "Developing your own platform and broadening your online reach
• "Creating products and services that customers will actually buy
• "Identifying the specialty population and market you are meant to serve
• "Attracting clients who will pay you fairly, honor your boundaries and treat you with respect
• "Healing issues with financial worth and creating a pricing structure that serves you
• "Saving time and increasing productivity with social media and client outreach
• "Tailoring your message to develop a more authentic connection to your clients
• And so much more!" as listed on Meder's sales page to get the nuts and bolts of how to do all this here: https://www.amandalinettemeder.com/marketing-for-mediums-...

"And, to infuse, enhance and build out your best possible results," states PR Guy, Jon Paul of www.shoppingmoneypr.com "I offer my PR Promos service to the mix of possible promotion idea(s) to help you get what you're going for," states Jon Paul.

"I offer my support as my way of giving back. Kind of like what Amanda is doing.  A value exchange of value exchange, to help out those who want it, right? Amanda has her way.  And I've got mine.  Together?  WOW! You should do pretty good to get this 'Dream Job' thingy off the ground,"  states Jon Paul.

For more information to see these thoughts in action:  Go to https://shoppingmoneypr.com/contact for customized results.

About ShoppingMoneyPR.com: I write Intuitive PR Venture Cause Marketing campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets that help small business owners step up to the most cost-effective ways of attracting more clients and the best possible ways of keeping them buying. I also write the sales copy that helps you start, buy or geometrically grow your businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and publisher niches. And, build marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and get them to buy faster. I also monitor your markets to look for ways to promote your businesses to increase leads and sales. I find new profit centers, new streams of income, windfall profits, overlooked assets, hidden opportunities, under-performing distribution channels and monumentally more lucrative ways to monetize a company's current business model -- and I do it all on a pure performance basis.

Jon Paul | PR Guy
***@causemarketingpr.com
Source:www.ShoppingMoneyPr.com
Email:***@causemarketingpr.com
