May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


Bringing America's Missing Persons Home

 
ST. LOUIS - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Missouri Search and Rescue Ground Team is working to bring America's missing persons home, safely. While we are based out of Missouri, we will deploy nationwide provided we have adequate funding. Born out of our Carl DeBrodie (Fulton, MO) rescue efforts, we realized we simply could not walk away from search and rescue. We have found our calling in life, and we will not fail your lost loved ones who need our help. Contact us at www.MOSARGT.com to find out more about our organization or to contact us with any questions.

For any questions or concerns, you may contact us at kebodle1@mosargt.com or you can contact us directly via our website at https://www.mosargt.com

Please remember we will deploy nationwide if we have the funding to do so.

https://www.mosargt.com

Contact
Kimberly, kebodle1@mosargt.com
***@mosargt.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mosargt.com Email Verified
Tags:Missouri, America, Search
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Projects
