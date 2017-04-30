Bringing America's Missing Persons Home

End

-- Missouri Search and Rescue Ground Team is working to bring America's missing persons home, safely. While we are based out of Missouri, we will deploy nationwide provided we have adequate funding. Born out of our Carl DeBrodie (Fulton, MO) rescue efforts, we realized we simply could not walk away from search and rescue. We have found our calling in life, and we will not fail your lost loved ones who need our help. Contact us at www.MOSARGT.com to find out more about our organization or to contact us with any questions.Born out of the Carl DeBrodie (Fulton, Missouri) search and rescue efforts, our rescuers realize we simply coud not just walk away from America's missing persons. We realized we are not only good at search and rescue, but we have a passion for it. This is our calling in life.For any questions or concerns, you may contact us at kebodle1@mosargt.com or you can contact us directly via our website at https://www.mosargt.comPlease remember we will deploy nationwide if we have the funding to do so.