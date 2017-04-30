News By Tag
Bringing America's Missing Persons Home
Born out of the Carl DeBrodie (Fulton, Missouri) search and rescue efforts, our rescuers realize we simply coud not just walk away from America's missing persons. We realized we are not only good at search and rescue, but we have a passion for it. This is our calling in life.
For any questions or concerns, you may contact us at kebodle1@mosargt.com or you can contact us directly via our website at https://www.mosargt.com
Please remember we will deploy nationwide if we have the funding to do so.
