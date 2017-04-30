News By Tag
Bitcoinily announces grand opening
Online platform is a one-stop hub for buying, selling, and trading digital currency
Bitcoinily's platform hinges upon security, offering a safe and reliable hub for digital currency.
Payoneer, Bitcoin, Neteller, BTC-e, Advcash, Skrill, Paypal, Perfect Money, OKPay, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Zcash, Monero, Ripple, Dogecoin, Bytecoin, Steem, FantomCoin, Gnosis, Byteball and other platforms are among those accepted at Bitcoinily.
First users at Bitcoinily have left positive feedback for the platform. "All perfect! Very fast!! 100% recommended,"
More information can be found at https://bitcoinily.com/
About Bitcoinily
Bitcoinily is an online hub where digital currency can be purchased, sold, and traded in a fast, secure,
and reliable environment.
Media Contact
press@bitcoinily.com
