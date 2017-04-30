Bitcoinily announces grand opening

Online platform is a one-stop hub for buying, selling, and trading digital currency

Media Contact

press@bitcoinily.com

End

-- The team at Bitcoinily is thrilled to announce their platform's official launch. With the grand opening of Bitcoinily, people around the world now have a seamless hub for buying, selling, and trading digital currency.Bitcoinily's platform hinges upon security, offering a safe and reliable hub for digital currency.Payoneer, Bitcoin, Neteller, BTC-e, Advcash, Skrill, Paypal, Perfect Money, OKPay, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Zcash, Monero, Ripple, Dogecoin, Bytecoin, Steem, FantomCoin, Gnosis, Byteball and other platforms are among those accepted at Bitcoinily.First users at Bitcoinily have left positive feedback for the platform. "All perfect! Very fast!! 100% recommended,"said one recent client. "Awesome site to exchange and fast work. A+++" said another customer.More information can be found at https://bitcoinily.com/Bitcoinily is an online hub where digital currency can be purchased, sold, and traded in a fast, secure,and reliable environment.----------------------------------