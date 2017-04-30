News By Tag
Aeromotive Announces Car Show and Open House, Saturday, May 13
Kansas City-based manufacturer of performance fuel delivery systems and components sponsors car show, cruise-in and Hot Rodders of Tomorrow
The day will begin with a welcome and introductions of local dignitaries including City of Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm, State Representatives Tom Cox and Linda Gallagher, State Senator Dinah Sykes and Johnson County Commissioner, Michael Ashcraft at 8:40 a.m.
At 9:00 a.m. the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) competition begins. HROT is a national competition composed of high school auto tech teams that compete in timed trials to tear down and re-assemble a 350-cubic-inch Chevy engine. The teams with the quickest recorded time and points, based on accuracy, proceed to the national championship for a chance to compete for the national title and for scholarship funds. Aeromotive, as the sponsor of the HROT Qualifier, is in support of students pursuing automotive trades at the post-secondary level to help bridge the gap in automotive-related trade skills. The competition at the Aeromotive Open House will include students from Missouri, Colorado, and Oklahoma.
Throughout the day, Aeromotive will conduct company tours and provide the opportunity to get technical advice from the specialists at Aeromotive. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Additionally, a live feed of the open house and HROT event will occur courtesy of Wes Buck, editor-in-chief of Drag Illustrated and Street Race Magazine. Director of Heartland Park in Topeka, Steve Gardner is scheduled to make announcements about new plans for the Menards Nationals presented by Minties scheduled for May 19-21; providing details of the track's plans for the first time in its history to feature Pro-Mod's, Nitro Harley's and Jet Dragsters racing in Topeka.
To stay up-to-date with the latest plans for the Aeromotive open house and HROT Qualifier, visit the Aeromotive Open House Facebook event page or visit Aeromotiveinc.com.
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
