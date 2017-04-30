News By Tag
DEI Introduces Go-Kart Reflective Arm Band Sleeve
To reduce the potential risk of burns, thermal specialist, DEI, now offers added protection with its Go-Kart Reflective Arm Band Sleeve. Heat resistant, the thermal sleeve reduces the transfer of heat and improves the driver's comfort.
Available in three sizes – small, medium and large, the sleeve slips easily over the racer's suit, protecting drivers arm and suit from the forearm to the shoulder. Developed with DEI's heat reflective material with an inner elastic liner, it provides a snug, yet comfortable fit allowing for normal movement while protecting from direct heat up to 400° F.
Size Part # MSRP
Small: 010866 MSRP $59.49
Medium: 010861 MSRP $61.54
Large: 010867 MSRP $63.59
For more information about DEI's Made in the USA Reflective Arm Band, go to www.designengineering.com, (http://www.designengineering.com) call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: sales@designengineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
