DEI Introduces Go-Kart Reflective Arm Band Sleeve

DEI Introduces New Go-Kart Reflective Arm Band Sleeve

Media Contact

Leslie Allen

615.429.7965

leslieallen@ designengineering.com Leslie Allen615.429.7965

End

-- In Go-Kart racing, the racer's arm can be in close proximity to the engine and exhaust. The heat alone from the exhaust can be uncomfortable for drivers.To reduce the potential risk of burns, thermal specialist, DEI, now offers added protection with its Go-Kart Reflective Arm Band Sleeve. Heat resistant, the thermal sleeve reduces the transfer of heat and improves the driver's comfort.Available in three sizes – small, medium and large, the sleeve slips easily over the racer's suit, protecting drivers arm and suit from the forearm to the shoulder. Developed with DEI's heat reflective material with an inner elastic liner, it provides a snug, yet comfortable fit allowing for normal movement while protecting from direct heat up to 400° F.Small: 010866 MSRP $59.49Medium: 010861 MSRP $61.54Large: 010867 MSRP $63.59For more information about DEI'sReflective Arm Band, go to www.designengineering.com, ( http://www.designengineering.com ) call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: sales@designengineering.com . To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.