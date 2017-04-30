News By Tag
A new spend management software company headquartered in Singapore and Paris, has raised USD70 M
Global Private Group will become a new shareholder alongside the founders.
Spend management software is increasingly becoming a strategic tool for businesses as it boosts profitability by streamlining procurement processes, putting an end to rogue spending and managing all vendors and contracts through a centralized platform. The USD24.5 billion spend management market is developing rapidly and emerging as a highly dynamic segment of the broader software-as-
CEO and founder of the Company says: "The spend management software market is undergoing a huge transformation, coming out from under the shadow of better-known SaaS sectors. We are a success story in this strategic market. Its strong and differentiated product allows for flexibility and easy vertical integration and has led to the highest client retention rate in the market. We are partnering with Global Private Group to facilitate further investment and innovation in our suite and accelerate our pursuit of becoming the clear leader in the source-to-pay market. For us, Global Private Group is the right partner because of their global network, deep expertise in procurement and technology, and experience in partnering with growth stage companies and entrepreneurs to help them achieve their global ambitions."
Global Private Group is one of the largest and most experienced project finance groups in the world compromising more than 300 dedicated specialists in our offices worldwide who are fully qualified to provide financial services and products.
Stable financing, efficient execution, expert solutions and customer service are how we help clients succeed.
Our broad range of lending products in the areas of corporate lending and investment banking, combined with access to strong capital base; allows us to execute financing that supports your business objectives. Our deal professionals' industry expertise and attention to your goals during every step of the loan process allows us to offer solutions that help you achieve success.
Visit http://www.globalprivategroup.com for details.
Global Private Group
(888) 249-0213
info@globalprivategroup.com
