Echoes of Tattered Tongues Wins 2017 Montaigne Medal

"Echoes of Tattered Tongues: Memory Unfolded" by John Z. Guzlowski (Aquila Polonica Publishing, 2016) was just named winner of the 2017 Montaigne Medal by the Eric Hoffer Award, which is presented each year to the most thought-provoking books.