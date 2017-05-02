Country(s)
Come Visit Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi at the 29th Annual NYC Parks Construction Equipment & Vehicle Show
Durante Rentals and their earth-moving division, New York Takeuchi, will be showcasing their construction equipment and tools at the 29th NYC Parks Construction Equipment and Vehicle Show. The event hosted by the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services and NYC Parks will take place on Thursday, May 11th, from 9:00am till 2:00pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Durante Rentals will have an assortment of construction equipment on display around the circumference of the Unisphere, including new Takeuchi excavators, skid steers and track loaders. This year they are featuring the new Takeuchi TB216H hybrid electric excavator. Attendees are encouraged to take an up-close look at these powerful, rugged, cutting-edge machines and to take advantage of special show pricing.
This is Durante Rentals third consecutive appearance at this free event. Last year's show had the highest attendance to date with attendees enjoying free vendor giveaways, complimentary lunch, and interactive product demonstrations. "We love exhibiting at this show," said Adam Zunic, Durante Rentals Director of Marketing. "You feel the enthusiasm of the crowd as soon as you enter the exhibition area around the Unisphere. The NYC Parks crew does a great job of creating an extremely festive atmosphere."
The show highlights vendors like Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi who support NYC's Clean Fleet and Vision Zero initiatives. There will be other vendors offering a wide array of products to improve vehicle safety including cameras, truck side guards, systems to track and manage fleets, and systems to avoid or mitigate collisions.
Event Location:
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Grand Central Pkwy., Whitestone Exwy. bet. 111 St. and College Point Blvd.,
Park Drive E.
Flushing, NY 11375
About Durante Rentals
Founded in 2009 by three entrepreneurs, Durante Rentals is the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals with locations in the Bronx, Brewster, Carmel, Elmsford, Flushing, Mt. Vernon and West Nyack. Contractors look to Durante for all their construction equipment needs including telehandlers, scissor lifts, generators, boom lifts, conveyors, track loaders, skid steers, ride-on rollers, forklifts and more. Durante Rentals services all five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Rockland County, Putnam County, Connecticut and New Jersey. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.DuranteRentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE.
About New York Takeuchi
New York Takeuchi is an authorized dealer for the New York City, Westchester, Putnam and Rockland County areas. They specialize in sales, rentals, service and parts for the full Takeuchi fleet of earth-moving machines including track loaders, wheel loaders, skid steers, and mini excavators. New York Takeuchi is a division of Durante Rentals. For more information, visit www.nytakeuchi.com.
Media Contact
Adam Zunic
Director of Marketing
718-697-6969
***@duranterentals.com
