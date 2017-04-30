News By Tag
Magnetic Sensor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Hall Effect magnetic sensors dominated the market share and are likely to maintain control over the forecast period. Automotive applications segment is likely to remain the primary application segment over the next seven years. Industrial applications segment is expected to witness major growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific magnetic sensors market is estimated to observe significant growth over the forecast period and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the market include Elmos Semiconductor AG, Baumer Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVE Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis Corporation, Austriamicrosystems AG (AMS), NXP Semiconductors, Rotary and Linear Motion Sensor (RLS), Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Microsemi, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Memsic Corporation, Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG and iC-Haus.
Technology Covered:
• Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR) magnetometer
• Hall Effect
• Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) magnetometer
• Other technologies
Applications Covered:
• Industrial
• Robotics
• Energy, Power and Utilities
• Consumer electronics
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defense
• Automotive
• Other applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
