Magnetic Sensor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Magnetic Sensors market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2022. Demand for high quality sensing performance, increasing use of magnetic sensors in the industrial sector, expanding applications in IT and Healthcare sectors, proliferation of smartphones and tablet devices are the factors driving the market growth. However, intense competition and declining average selling price are hindering the market.

Hall Effect magnetic sensors dominated the market share and are likely to maintain control over the forecast period. Automotive applications segment is likely to remain the primary application segment over the next seven years. Industrial applications segment is expected to witness major growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific magnetic sensors market is estimated to observe significant growth over the forecast period and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Elmos Semiconductor AG, Baumer Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVE Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis Corporation, Austriamicrosystems AG (AMS), NXP Semiconductors, Rotary and Linear Motion Sensor (RLS), Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Microsemi, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Memsic Corporation, Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG and iC-Haus.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/magnetic-sensor-market

Technology Covered:
• Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR) magnetometer
• Hall Effect
• Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) magnetometer
• Other technologies

Applications Covered:
• Industrial
• Robotics
• Energy, Power and Utilities
• Consumer electronics
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defense
• Automotive
• Other applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/magnetic-sensor-market

