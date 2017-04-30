Gaur Sadar Bazaar - High-Class Shopping Mall In Noida

The Gaur Sadar Bazar comes with the amazing features such as well-connected to the Gaur shopping malls, approximately to the Gaur city 1 and gaur city 2.

Contact

09582279644

***@glorice.com 09582279644

End

-- The Gaur shopping mall Noida extension comes with the full package like office, play place, entertainment, shopping, living, and others. Gaursons group is coming up with their shopping mall project and in the first floor Sadar Bazar and in the second floor wholesale Bazar. The Noida extension has the best residential and commercial places and it provides the homes at the affordable place. Most of the shopping malls, IT parks, smart studio apartments, retail shops, business parks, and knowledge parks are developed by the Gaursons groups. Most of the people purchase the commercial and residential places in the Noida extension.The Gaur Sadar Bazar comes with the amazing features such as well-connected to the Gaur shopping malls, approximately to the Gaur city 1 and gaur city 2. The shopping mall has an open plot for four sides, the skywalk is well-connected to the Gaur shopping mall and it is connected to an upcoming metro railway station. The gaur Sadar Bazar is equipped with the latest technology and the people can enjoy while purchasing in this shopping mall. The new commercial project is going on the high street of the shopping mall and it spread over twenty-three thousand square feet.The Gaur Sadar Bazar is well connected to the Noida city and within five kilometers of the shopping mall has park plaza hotel, fortis hospital, colleges, Golf course, Gaur city malls, Kalindi Kunj and others. The people are quickly and easily reach the Gaur Sadar Bazar within thirty minutes. Gaur Sadar Bazar comes with the apartments, bank, retail stores, ATM, restaurant, coffee shop and others.