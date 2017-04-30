News By Tag
Gaur Sadar Bazaar - High-Class Shopping Mall In Noida
The Gaur Sadar Bazar comes with the amazing features such as well-connected to the Gaur shopping malls, approximately to the Gaur city 1 and gaur city 2.
Features of the Gaur Sadar Bazar
The shopping mall has an open plot for four sides, the skywalk is well-connected to the Gaur shopping mall and it is connected to an upcoming metro railway station. The gaur Sadar Bazar is equipped with the latest technology and the people can enjoy while purchasing in this shopping mall. The new commercial project is going on the high street of the shopping mall and it spread over twenty-three thousand square feet.
Location advantage of the Gaur Sadar Bazar
The Gaur Sadar Bazar is well connected to the Noida city and within five kilometers of the shopping mall has park plaza hotel, fortis hospital, colleges, Golf course, Gaur city malls, Kalindi Kunj and others. The people are quickly and easily reach the Gaur Sadar Bazar within thirty minutes. Gaur Sadar Bazar comes with the apartments, bank, retail stores, ATM, restaurant, coffee shop and others.
