 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Hip-hop
* Yung Boofie
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reading
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


Yung Boofie's "610 Into War" Is A Mesmerizing Soundcloud Track

In soundcloud, one can find many hip hop artists and amongst them Yung Boofie is rocking. His latest track – "610 into War" is gradually gaining popularity.
 
 
Yung boofie
Yung boofie
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Artist
Hip-hop
Yung Boofie

Industry:
Music

Location:
Reading - Pennsylvania - US

READING, Pa. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap are synonymous with one another and encompasses a dedicated fan base. Around the world, many artists offer hip hop and rap genre music. However, in soundcloud one will notice wonderful hip hop musicians making their fans groove to their skillful music. One such wonderful musician is Yung Boofie who influences and motivates his fans with music. His latest track – "610 into War" has an effect over the audience and is totally rocking the state of affairs. The tracks purpose is to point out the happenings in and around the world. His fans are forever curious to understand about him and listen to his music.

The hip hop artists across the planet are frequently trying to make it big with their music and lyrics. One such artist with a cool voice is Yung Boofie on soundcloud, who is making fans curious with his music. The new song by this artist that is making huge noise is – "610 into War", it is produced by Jenkletooth. His music has evolved from what it was before and rising everyday with amazing tunes. Hip hop and rap offered by Yung Boofie encompasses a sound to interact, empower and engage everybody. His sounds are genius and influence most of the fans and artists.

The arena of soundcloud has several artists providing hip hop and Yung Boofie is one of them. His album $pookGod666 is an enigmatic and robust album. He has already gathered an enormous fan count and it is growing daily. Yung Boofie ensures that each one of his fans are driven together with his music, therefore he offers them with great songs. Some of his wonderful tracks apart from "610 into War" are – "The Dark Passenger", "Dark Skys" and "Erase your Social" etc. This musician is rocking the arena with his tracks, so his fans can head over to soundcloud.

To listen this track, please click the given link:

https://soundcloud.com/user-962105854/610-into-war-ft-jen...

End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share