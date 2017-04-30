2nd Korea-India Friendship Quiz Competition 2017 organized by Korean Cultural Centre at New Delhi

Quiz Contest

-- 2nd Korea-India Friendship Quiz Competition 2017 was organized by Korean Cultural Centre India. The grand finale round was held at NCUI Auditorium, New Delhi. A total of 16,140 students across from 50 Delhi NCR Schools participated in the contest which aimed at imbibing knowledge about various aspects of the South Korea. Students were exposed towards the history, culture, traditions, cuisine and general knowledge about the country. Among 404 students in semi final round, 20 were selected to compete in the final round of the competition.Addressing the students H.E. Cho Hyun, Ambassador, Republic of Korea to India congratulates all the participants to show keen interest in Korea. He said that, Korea and India has many commonalities that can enhance their friendship. He added, India has a largest democracy in the world as well Korea has dynamic democracy in the world. Similar to India, South Korean students also work hard to go abroad. He also awarded the winners.Kim Kum pyoung – Director of Korean Cultural Centre India said "It's important to promote Korea to the young generation, especially in India, the youngest country in the World. This annual quiz contest would be an opportunity for Indian students to have interests and knowledge about Korea".1st prize winner Mrityunjay Shukla – Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj was thrilled to enjoy the Korean trip. He was eager to experience the culture, food and place all so far read only through books and TV shows. Last year he had missed the grand prize by some point but this time he has marked his victory through his hard work.The top four winners got a free trip to Korea for 6 Days and 5 Nights. Rest of the 14 winners got total cash prizes of Rupees Forty Three thousand with trophies and certificates.Taekwondo, traditional Samulnori musical performances and audience quiz were also on the cards. There were lucky draw prizes for the audience who has gave the right answers of the audience quiz round.Mrityunjay Shukla from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj has grabbed the first place while the second spot was won by Anubhav Choudhary of Amity International School, Mayur Vihar. Poorva Rohilla from R.D Rajpal Public School, Dwarka came third and Tushita Singh of Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls, Shanti Niketan stood fourth.Winner students, their parents and Principals interacted with media and told interesting stories about this competition. Mr. Kim Kum pyoung, Director, Korean Cultural Centre India appreciated the diligence of Indian students, while giving away the certificates.Navya Chawla from Apeejay School – Pitampura, Aarushi Phogat from DAV Public School – Pushpanjali Enclave, Amit from Ganga International School – Hiran Kudan, Ishan from Nirmal Bhartia School, Dwarka, Shivam from Vidya Bharti School, Rohini, Payal from Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, Saumya from Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, Deepanshi, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Ankita, Laxman Public School, New Delhi, Shrey Malhotra, St.Mark's Sr.Sec.Public School, Meera Bagh, Khushboo Madaan , KIIT World School, Pitampura, Aparna Jha, Mayur Public School, I.P Extension, Akshita, Shalom Hills International School, Gurgaon, Astha Tripathi, DL DAV Public School, Pitampura.