Learn ITIL at Training Creatively: An Effective Solution for Global Problems

The ITIL foundation course is a non-proprietary course that helps takers find the best approach for managing IT services. This coursework was formulated in the 1980s in the UK, by the OGC (Office of Government Commerce).

The ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) course helps candidates define a process, account for the processes and make sure they are done in an efficient and effective manner within the organisation. The course enables a business to keep up with changes and drive these changes to its advantage.The ITIL foundation course provides a practical structure for planning and identifying supporting IT services to the company. Since the technology industry is ever-evolving, the ITIL certification can help organisations achieve a higher level of business performance and improve their processes. The ITIL course is proven to be a necessity in service management all over the world. It is flexible as well as scalable, and can be implemented in any organisation for its continuous improvement. ITIL can be designed to focus more on the needs of the user rather than the technological issues, hence increasing customer satisfaction.By adopting the practice of ITI, companies can focus on delivering a value added service to their customers.Adopting the ITIL service lifecycle practice can result in the reduction in the project cycle time by about 30 to 50% due to reduced risks from unplanned and spontaneous changes.The ITIL course is for individuals who require fundamental knowledge about the framework to enhance the quality of infrastructure within the company. It can also be useful for IT professionals who want to work in companies who have adopted the ITIL practices and want to keep making a contribution to improving services. There are many others who can benefit greatly from taking up an ITIL certification, namely, business managers, business process owners, service designers and IT architects.