May 2017
Alnabigha Rent a Car Service in Qatar

Rent a Car Service for Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly contract.
 
 
12634527-852
DOHA, Qatar - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a great advantage of renting a car, one of them is you don't have to wait for public transportation or having to pay for a taxi every time you want to go somewhere that is quite far from your place. You can enjoy the convenience of having a rental car, without tormenting the unexpected fees and the hassle of looking for another taxi going to your different destinations, especially here in Qatar during summer wherein the daily maximum temperature can reach up to 40˚ or more which could result to dizziness and headache.

Alnabigha Alduwaliyah which is one of the leading companies in the field of car rental in Qatar can help you get what you are looking for. We have a Chevrolet Cruze 2016 model that is for rent with Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly contract. It is all inclusive rates, no hidden charges; affordable rate- includes all taxes, tolls, fees and gratuities, 24 hour on call service, full maintenance and services, temporary replacement vehicle and all cars include full comprehensive insurance and passenger liability.

Website: http://alnabigha.com

Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
Tags:Limousine, Rent, Bus
Industry:Transportation
Location:Doha - doha - Qatar
Subject:Companies
