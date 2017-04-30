News By Tag
Company introduces Memory Card Restore Software to recover lost data from memory card
Memory Card Restore Software facilitates user to retrieve deleted file and folders from memory card storage media.
Memory Card Restore Software provides flexibility to restore all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted SD card, improper device handling, virus/worm affected data, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
Software features:
1. Memory card recovery software provides facility to quickly recover all lost data from corrupted memory card storage media.
2. Restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on computer system.
3. Software supports all major capacities of memory card such as 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacities of memory cards.
4. SD card data recovery tool facilitates user to restore all missing files saved in different types of file formats.
5. Software recovers all lost data without modifying original data.
