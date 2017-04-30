 
Company introduces Memory Card Restore Software to recover lost data from memory card

Memory Card Restore Software facilitates user to retrieve deleted file and folders from memory card storage media.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Memory Card Restore Software provides facility to restore lost images, photos, pictures, audio songs, video clips, documents and other similar data from memory card data storage devices. Memory card data restoration tool uses advanced disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted data from SD card storage media. Memory card data recovery program restore all lost file from various types of memory cards such as Compact Flash card, multimedia card MMC, SD card, SDHC card, SDHC plus card, Picture card, Memory Stick Pro Duo, Micro drive and other similar memory card formats.

Memory Card Restore Software provides flexibility to restore all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted SD card, improper device handling, virus/worm affected data, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

Software features:

1. Memory card recovery software provides facility to quickly recover all lost data from corrupted memory card storage media.

2. Restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on computer system.

3. Software supports all major capacities of memory card such as 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacities of memory cards.

4. SD card data recovery tool facilitates user to restore all missing files saved in different types of file formats.

5. Software recovers all lost data without modifying original data.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.usbrestore.com

Email: support@usbrestore.com

USBRestore.com
***@usbrestore.com
Email:***@usbrestore.com
