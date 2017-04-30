It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's...a...Biker?

Bikers fight for their right to ride and their right to live!

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Motorcycles

• Abate

• Bikers Industry:

• Transportation Location:

• Grafton - Wisconsin - US

Media Contact

Kari Kempka

Public Relations Director

pubrel@abatewis.org Kari KempkaPublic Relations Director

End

-- You read about them all the time; every day heroes that save lives through their profession, acts of kindness or simply because they were in the right place at the right time. People who act selflessly, not thinking of themselves only those around them. Bikers, especially members of ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. are just those types of heroes!As you might or might not know, May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. It is a time for Awareness Rallies where motorcyclists line the streets holding signs to remind other road users that they are back on the road and to look twice to save a life. However, these bikers are also fighting during the rest of the year as well. They spend time at the Capital on Lobby Day each year speaking with their legislators to ensure they can continue to ride free. They go to local schools to teach young people who are taking drivers education to pay attention and share the road with all road users. They are out at various mtorcycle events spreading the word of awareness to keep other riders safe. These bikers are doing their part all year, across the state to raise awareness. They ARE the heroes; the people who think of everyone else and fight for their brothers and sisters on the road.To you, a biker might be a mean looking, tough acting guy or gal but in reality, they want what we all want…to enjoy our freedoms and to wake up each morning to a new day! Thanks to our heroes and the work they are doing, we can raise that awareness until bikers (heroes) stop losing their lives at the hands of others on the road.For more information about ABATE of Wisconsin, please visit www.abatewis.org