News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's...a...Biker?
Bikers fight for their right to ride and their right to live!
As you might or might not know, May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. It is a time for Awareness Rallies where motorcyclists line the streets holding signs to remind other road users that they are back on the road and to look twice to save a life. However, these bikers are also fighting during the rest of the year as well. They spend time at the Capital on Lobby Day each year speaking with their legislators to ensure they can continue to ride free. They go to local schools to teach young people who are taking drivers education to pay attention and share the road with all road users. They are out at various mtorcycle events spreading the word of awareness to keep other riders safe. These bikers are doing their part all year, across the state to raise awareness. They ARE the heroes; the people who think of everyone else and fight for their brothers and sisters on the road.
To you, a biker might be a mean looking, tough acting guy or gal but in reality, they want what we all want…to enjoy our freedoms and to wake up each morning to a new day! Thanks to our heroes and the work they are doing, we can raise that awareness until bikers (heroes) stop losing their lives at the hands of others on the road.
For more information about ABATE of Wisconsin, please visit www.abatewis.org
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a non-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.
Media Contact
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
pubrel@abatewis.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse