 
News By Tag
* Motorcycles
* Abate
* Bikers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Grafton
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30

It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's...a...Biker?

Bikers fight for their right to ride and their right to live!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Motorcycles
Abate
Bikers

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Grafton - Wisconsin - US

GRAFTON, Wis. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- You read about them all the time; every day heroes that save lives through their profession, acts of kindness or simply because they were in the right place at the right time. People who act selflessly, not thinking of themselves only those around them. Bikers, especially members of ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. are just those types of heroes!

As you might or might not know, May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. It is a time for Awareness Rallies where motorcyclists line the streets holding signs to remind other road users that they are back on the road and to look twice to save a life. However, these bikers are also fighting during the rest of the year as well. They spend time at the Capital on Lobby Day each year speaking with their legislators to ensure they can continue to ride free. They go to local schools to teach young people who are taking drivers education to pay attention and share the road with all road users. They are out at various mtorcycle events spreading the word of awareness to keep other riders safe. These bikers are doing their part all year, across the state to raise awareness. They ARE the heroes; the people who think of everyone else and fight for their brothers and sisters on the road.

To you, a biker might be a mean looking, tough acting guy or gal but in reality, they want what we all want…to enjoy our freedoms and to wake up each morning to a new day! Thanks to our heroes and the work they are doing, we can raise that awareness until bikers (heroes) stop losing their lives at the hands of others on the road.

For more information about ABATE of Wisconsin, please visit www.abatewis.org

ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a non-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.

Media Contact
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
pubrel@abatewis.org
End
Source:ABATE of Wisconsin Inc.
Email:***@abatewis.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ABATE of Wisconsin PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share