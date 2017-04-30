Country(s)
Chart-topping Houston Artist Gloria Prince Drops New Single "Right There"
The singer, songwriter who overcame struggles of growing up in poverty and domestic violence inspires others with her music
The single is produced by Grammy nominated producer Keyzbaby (who's worked with artists such as Beyonce, Seyvn, Elhae, Chris Brown, Drake, and Omarion) and written by Marquis Rachad. The song lyrics tell the story of a girl who's been hurt and let down countless times in her relationships. Finally, she meets a guy who brings something different than what she's used to, but from being beat down in her love life, she feels she has nothing left to offer him. She holds out hope, however, that once she's healed and ready to let someone in again that he will be "right there" waiting for her.
In May 2016, Gloria dropped her single, "All To Me," and a remix version featuring rapper Mark Battles, a protégé of Grammy award-winning producer No I.D. The song, which about feelings of infatuation, hit #1 on Digital Radio Tracker and generated more than 2,600 spins weekly and more than 105k Youtube views. Since its release, the single has had success on indie and Spotify curated playlists.
When Gloria is not in a studio or on the stage, she donates her time and talents as a humanitarian. In January, Gloria traveled to Kampala, Uganda for the third time with The Reaction Tour in conjunction with Kenneth Copeland Ministries. She gave makeup tutorials to young women and taught hip hop dance classes.
Gloria's upcoming projects include her R&B debut EP entitled, "The Road to Glorie." She dedicated her life to this endeavor.
"I'm really focused. I'm on my grind, and I'm not here to play games. This is 100 percent who I am, and I think the music says that loud and clear," Gloria said. "I didn't grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth, but I've never allowed that to hinder what I want to do in life."
Gloria's goal is to impact her generation with her music and testimony. Her social media movement #GlorieGang is an example of that vision; the hashtag is inspiration for anyone who came from nothing, but despite all odds, is rising to success. Gloria truly believes that with hard work, anyone can achieve their dreams and "glo up" to their greatest potential.
To listen to and purchase "Right There" visit www.gloriaprince.comand watch the video on VEVO. Join the conversation across social media platforms using hashtag #RightThere. Gloria currently resides in Houston and is managed by 3Sixty Music Group (http://www.3sixtymusicgroup.com/)
