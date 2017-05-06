 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* National Cemetery
* Good Cause
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Society
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


Author Raising Money Via A New Book to Help Veterans and Their Families

A small 99 cent purchase will help Bruce Barbre, a Vietnam Veteran, in providing a visitors center for the families attending the funeral of veterans at the Cape Canaveral Nation Cemetery in Florida.
 
 
Community Center
Community Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veterans
* National Cemetery
* Good Cause

Industry:
* Society

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

ORLANDO, Fla. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- My name is Bruce Barbre and I am a Vietnam Veteran aka Bruce Goldwell, author, and I am proposing building a Visitors Center near the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery so the families attending the funerals of loved ones have a place to visit with each other after the burial ceremony.

Plan A:

I wrote this short guide that shows how people are finding their way to financial freedom by investing in TBC (TheBillionCoin).  When those who visit Amazon and purchase this book, 35 cents will go to help make the Visitors Center become a reality.

Yes, building a huge facility will cost a lot of money and at .35 per book, it would take tens of thousands in sales.  However, I have a Plan B as well to help make this endeavor reality.

Is TBC (TheBillionCoin) Making People Millionaires:

Can You Become One Too?

by Bruce Goldwell


A simple but straight forward description:

What would a $100 investment in TBC look like in 100 days? What about $1000?

This short guide gives several graphic illustrations showing what an initial investment in TBC will look like in 100 days.

There are sites claiming that TBC is a scam. Is 99 cents too much to invest to see why TBC is making people Millionaires?

Before ignoring the TBC investment opportunity, invest 99 cents to read this short guide then decide what you will do.

PLAN B:

For those who are not interested in Cryto Currency investments, I am asking people to visit a web site where 100,000 Kringles are being offered for free.

You can help me in making my dream become reality.

A Vets Dream

You can donate .001 TBC (100,000 Kringles) to the cause and not use a dime of your own money.

Below is a link where you can claim 100,000 Kringles = .001 TBC = @ $21.00, you can donate the Kringles to help me which will help me accomplish my dream. Click the link below to claim the 100k Kringles and verify your email. Again, the value of this is $21.00+.

When you verify your email, you will be able to sign into the TBC siteto access your TBC Wallet. On the left side of the page is a form. Put this number in the address box:

TfAAGzRDYZDmSGSD42GotKMYByFDAgHPXf

Then put .001 in the amount box and click send.

That's It.

Here's the link:  www.Kringle.Cash

I am going to take every penny from book sales and via Plan B donations to  invest it in more TBC.  The interest rate is 3% and via compound interest the value of the TBC will grow daily so that within 6-8 months, I have enough money to get the Visitors Center underway.

PLAN C:

If you are not interested in buying the book nor in taking the time to get the 100,000 Kringles and donating them to the TBC Wallet above but would still like to support my dream, I have a Plan C for you.

You can send donations directly to my Paypal account which I will use to purchase TBC to increase the amount of interest that is earned daily.   To do this send payments to PayPal.me/goldwell.

A picture is worth a thousand words so here is a picture of what the Civic Center looks like that I am proposing to have built near the national cemetery.

Wouldn't you like to be a part of making this dream a reality?

I thank you in advance for your support.

Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran

Book link: http://a.co/0xcwfKD

More information about Plan B:  www.tinyURL.com/100000Kringles

Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, National Cemetery, Good Cause
Industry:Society
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 06, 2017
Bruce Goldwell News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share