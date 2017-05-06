News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Raising Money Via A New Book to Help Veterans and Their Families
A small 99 cent purchase will help Bruce Barbre, a Vietnam Veteran, in providing a visitors center for the families attending the funeral of veterans at the Cape Canaveral Nation Cemetery in Florida.
Plan A:
I wrote this short guide that shows how people are finding their way to financial freedom by investing in TBC (TheBillionCoin)
Yes, building a huge facility will cost a lot of money and at .35 per book, it would take tens of thousands in sales. However, I have a Plan B as well to help make this endeavor reality.
Is TBC (TheBillionCoin)
Can You Become One Too?
by Bruce Goldwell
A simple but straight forward description:
What would a $100 investment in TBC look like in 100 days? What about $1000?
This short guide gives several graphic illustrations showing what an initial investment in TBC will look like in 100 days.
There are sites claiming that TBC is a scam. Is 99 cents too much to invest to see why TBC is making people Millionaires?
Before ignoring the TBC investment opportunity, invest 99 cents to read this short guide then decide what you will do.
PLAN B:
For those who are not interested in Cryto Currency investments, I am asking people to visit a web site where 100,000 Kringles are being offered for free.
You can help me in making my dream become reality.
A Vets Dream
You can donate .001 TBC (100,000 Kringles) to the cause and not use a dime of your own money.
Below is a link where you can claim 100,000 Kringles = .001 TBC = @ $21.00, you can donate the Kringles to help me which will help me accomplish my dream. Click the link below to claim the 100k Kringles and verify your email. Again, the value of this is $21.00+.
When you verify your email, you will be able to sign into the TBC siteto access your TBC Wallet. On the left side of the page is a form. Put this number in the address box:
TfAAGzRDYZDmSGSD42GotKMYByFDAgHPXf
Then put .001 in the amount box and click send.
That's It.
Here's the link: www.Kringle.Cash
I am going to take every penny from book sales and via Plan B donations to invest it in more TBC. The interest rate is 3% and via compound interest the value of the TBC will grow daily so that within 6-8 months, I have enough money to get the Visitors Center underway.
PLAN C:
If you are not interested in buying the book nor in taking the time to get the 100,000 Kringles and donating them to the TBC Wallet above but would still like to support my dream, I have a Plan C for you.
You can send donations directly to my Paypal account which I will use to purchase TBC to increase the amount of interest that is earned daily. To do this send payments to PayPal.me/goldwell.
A picture is worth a thousand words so here is a picture of what the Civic Center looks like that I am proposing to have built near the national cemetery.
Wouldn't you like to be a part of making this dream a reality?
I thank you in advance for your support.
Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran
Book link: http://a.co/
More information about Plan B: www.tinyURL.com/
Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 06, 2017