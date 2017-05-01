 
Industry News





Crime Writer Marguerite Ashton Hosts Coffee and Ebook Giveaway

"Promised Lies" author kicks off Spring Time Book Club promo to celebrate upcoming virtual book tour
 
 
FREE EBOOK
ELKHORN, Wis. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Marguerite Ashton's book, Promised Lies will be FREE from May 8th-12th on Amazon. Also, all ebook downloads are automatically entered into the Starbucks gift card drawing!

Ashton's excitement over the giveaway falls on the heels of her upcoming two-week virtual book tour, organized by Emma Mitchell of EDM and Publicity Services.

So, get your Kindles ready and go to http://www.margueriteashton.net to get your FREE book!

If you'd like to get your ebook autographed by the author, please click on the Lily Blanchette Crime Novels tab on Ms. Ashton's website.

Author Bio:

When Marguerite Ashton was in her twenties, she took up acting but realized she preferred to work behind the camera, writing crime fiction. A few years later, she married an IT Geek and settled down with her role as wife, mom, and writer. Five kids later, she founded the Crime Writer's Panel and began working with former law enforcement investigators to create; Criminal Lines Blog, an online library for crime writers who need help with their book research.

She's a workaholic who hides in her writer's attic, plotting out her next book and stalking Pinterest for the next avocado recipe.

A member of Sisters in Crime, Marguerite grew up in Colorado, but is now happily living in Wisconsin and playing as much golf as possible. She can be found on Twitter and Facebook.

Murder, Revenge, and Real Estate. It all happens in the city of Fort Atkinson - "Promised Lies"

