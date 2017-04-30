News By Tag
MediaScope publishes first edition of "Who's Who in Jordan's Energy, Water & Environment"
This publication is the sole directory of its kind in Jordan and is supported by EDAMA Association for Energy, Water & Environment. It includes detailed profiles of twenty nine of Jordan's leading EWE companies; presented in a unique format that includes company proﬁle text, company logo, facts & ﬁgures, group company logos, certiﬁcations & awards, photos of projects, charts, key staff photos and names along with company contact information. Several companies have also published 'Project Sheets' which spotlight some of Jordan's leading EWE projects. This publication also includes a summarized listing of the contacts of over one hundred EWE companies in Jordan.
Who's Who in Jordan's Energy, Water & Environment 2017 will be widely distributed, free-of-charge, as part of a comprehensive plan that includes direct delivery to CEOs and General Managers of Jordan's top companies in all major sectors, in addition to a VIP list of decision makers in Governmental and Non-Governmental organizations. It will also be distributed through relevant professional associations (at local, regional and international events), investment promotion organizations, export development offices and Jordanian embassies abroad.
Zeid Nasser, founder and managing director of MediaScope, commented by saying that "the success of this new publication was driven by the vibrancy of Jordan's energy sectors and by the enthusiastic response from 'EWE' companies to our publication's format and strategy. We would also like to thank EDAMA Association for its advice and cooperation."
He added that "we are proud to have already served several economic sectors in Jordan with specialized publications and industry-specific events. Our company has delivered professionally produced and widely distributed publications since the late 1990s, under the Who's Who series and others, for sectors including Information & Communication Technology (ICT), Banking & Insurance, Real Estate and the Advertising & Media sectors. We have also organized the Jordan Advertising Awards, the Jordan App & Web Awards and various media conferences."
Who's Who in Jordan's Energy, Water & Environment 2017 is also available as a digital edition at the website http://www.JordanEWE.com, which will be a comprehensive source of information for all institutions in the Jordanian EWE sector.
MediaScope Ltd.
Tel. +962-6-5538369, info@mediascopegroup.com
***@mediascopegroup.com
