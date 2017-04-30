Mods4cars SmartTOP Add-on Soft Top Control is Now Available for Ferrari 458 Spider

As of now, the SmartTOP soft top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the Ferrari 458 Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows you to operate the convertible top while driving with one-touch.

Ferrari 458 Spider

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

***@mods4cars.com Mods4cars LLC

End

--The retrofit SmartTOP roof module for the Ferrari 458 Spider is now available. The latest development from the company Mods4cars facilitates the convertible day with nifty additional functions. "In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider and California, we now offer a comfortable solution for the Ferrari 458 Spider," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.The SmartTOP soft top control is retrofitted to the vehicle. After installation it is possible, among other things, to open and close the convertible top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. For this, only the tapping of the interior button is required. The convertible top movement is performed automatically. This is a timesaver!In addition, the roof can be opened and closed from afar via the car key. Pressing a key combination on the remote control activates the convertible top movement. "Our customers can already open their convertible tops as they move toward the vehicle and start their journey top down," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the car key is not necessary for this function.Other than the two main functions, further features are offered: The windows position can be set for after the convertibles top movement. It is adjustable whether the windows should automatically be raised or lowered after opening the top. In addition, the windows can be opened and closed via the remote control.Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertibles top movement. All functions can be configured according to personal wishes. Thanks to a USB port attached to the SmartTOP module, the module can be connected to the home PC. Programming can however also be done directly in the vehicle.A plug-and-play installation kit is included in the package to ensure easy installation. Connection between the SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics is made by simply plugging together. As no cables are cut through, an untraceable removal is possible at any time.Since 2002 Mods4cars has been manufacturing their smart cabriolet modules. The following vehicle brands are supported so far: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen. SmartTOP soft top controls are also available for the Ferrari models 360 Spider, F430 Spider and California.The comfort control for the Ferrari 458 Spider is available for 299,00 Euro + tax.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Sven TornowMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055tornow@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com