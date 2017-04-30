News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Birla Global University BBSR MBA Students Enjoys the Best Placements & Internships in Eastern India
A top MBA college located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Birla Global University offers the best internships and placements to MBA students in Eastern India.
As an AITE approved institution, The Birla Global University offers advanced MBA programs that can help students to get a strong head start in the industry as a business management professional. In Eastern India, it is viewed as a top MBA college.
The MBA program offered by Birla Global University includes self-learning activity-based programs, capstone certification course, six-sigma certification course and regular interaction with the industry experts. The program is associated with the best internships and placements records in entire Eastern India.
The flagship full-time MBA course from this academic institution is a 2-year program, and is conducted in close collaboration with top companies. The corporate partners of Birla Global University help in all stages, from designing the curriculum to student admissions and allowing final placements. The university has divided the MBA program into 6 trimesters in total. From the third trimester, students can get an option for specialization in HR and operations, marketing or finance.
There are only a few seats for the course, which receives thousands of applications from interested students from different parts of the globe. This 2-year program witnesses tremendous demand every year. In order to be eligible for the program, students have to be of strong academic background, and validate their academic credentials with mark sheets. They should have a minimum of 50% marks in graduation level. Candidates who are going to appear for their BA-level test for the final year are expected to submit their mark sheet as soon as they get it.
The program can expose students to the corporate world through special guest lectures, short term projects, workshops, summer internship and more. These are compulsory for every student and happen to be a part of the total course design. Upon successful completion of the 2-year course, students can bag lucrative management posts and become successful management professionals.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University stands in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, and is a top MBA college consisting of prestigious management programs and faculty members to provide students with a top-notch management study ambience. It provides the industry with the highly qualified MBA professionals, equipped with proper academic knowledge and industry standard training.
For further information and enquiries, visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002.
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Contact
Km Pandey
***@bimtech.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse