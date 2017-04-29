Storm Announces new Head Coach for Women's team

 
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SC Storm announces the addition of Jayro Martinez. Martinez has join the Storm has head coach and director of the Santa Clarita Storm Women's team. Martinez also brings with him "Be Limitless Futbol School" A unique soccer technique school specializing in developing athletic skills. Be Limitless Futbol School will become part of a Storm Academy as well. This will enhance the Storm program and assist it in becoming a true developmental team for players from youth to adult. (more on that to be announced)

Martinez while a native of El Salvador he was raised in California from a young age. Thus, finding his passion and motivation at an early age to pursue a career in the sport of soccer. He began a collegiate career at Los Angele Mission college where he earned many awards in the game. With Mission college Martinez was Awarded MVP, First Team Western Conference and lead his team to its first appearance in the Western conference final four.

Martinez went on to play at a high level of competition by playing professionally in outdoor soccer, indoor, Futsal and Professional Beach Soccer. Martinez along the way has gathered international experience playing in El Salvador, Argentina, Japan, and here in the United States. Has rostered on the United States National Beach Soccer Team and Salvadorian Indoor and outdoor National Team. Along with appearances on several semi-professional teams such as the Santa Clarita Storm 2012-2013

Martinez has actual playing experience but also comes to the Storm with a list of credentials

1)Holds Licenses from the (USSF) United States Soccer Federation

2) National Soccer Coaching Association of America (NSCAA)

3) La Liga (Spain) coaching certifications

4) Degrees in Sports Psychology (MS), Criminal Justice and Social Work.

Founder of "Be Limitless Futbol School"

"We are excited to welcome Jayro Martinez to the Storm coaching and management team. "Said Gary Brunner General Manager of the Storm. He will add a lot of knowledge to the organization and will be a big part of the success of the Women's side of the club. Brunner went on to say "Jayro will be a big part of our program not only on the women's side but also in the overall improvement of the clubs development of the players preparing them for the next level of the game.

Santa Clarita Storm will look to compete in the WUPSL in spring of 2018. Keep up with the Storm at http://www.santaclaritastorm.net and on Facebook and twitter.

