Allen Maintenance is Michigan's Best Commercial Cleaning Service
Building a commercial cleaning brand in Michigan is challenging. Competition is fierce!
Today, Allen Maintenance Corporation works with some of Michigan's top tier corporations, extending professionalism that out ranks competition.
In fact, as a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Janitorial Association, Allen Maintenance Corporation strives to adhere to stringent sanitation standards shared and respected in the cleaning industry.
So much, Allen Maintenance focuses on specialized details such as removing dust bunnies from behind hard to reach spaces i.e., desktop monitors; and instills a level of trust between its clients and trained field employees.
Therefore, when your business desires to build strong alliances with a professional business who cares about their client's. Allen Maintenance Corporation should be your first choice amongst its competition.
Contact Allen Maintenance Corporation today, and learn more about the services offered and how this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation can help you achieve your immediate and long-term sanitation goals.
Office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-3pm. 313.383.4840.
In the meantime, to learn more about how Allen Maintenance focuses on caring for its clients, log on to their Blog at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
