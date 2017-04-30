 
News By Tag
* Michigan
* Metro Detroit
* Chamber Of Commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


Allen Maintenance is Michigan's Best Commercial Cleaning Service

Building a commercial cleaning brand in Michigan is challenging. Competition is fierce!
 
 
Michigan's Best Cleaning Services
Michigan's Best Cleaning Services
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Allen Maintenance Corporation has been providing commercial cleaning services throughout the Eastern District of Michigan for more than 25 years. During that time, they have built a firm reputation rooted in trust and integrity. Making them a superior choice in fine commercial cleaning.

Today, Allen Maintenance Corporation works with some of Michigan's top tier corporations, extending professionalism that out ranks competition.

In fact, as a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Janitorial Association, Allen Maintenance Corporation strives to adhere to stringent sanitation standards shared and respected in the cleaning industry.

So much, Allen Maintenance focuses on specialized details such as removing dust bunnies from behind hard to reach spaces i.e., desktop monitors; and instills a level of trust between its clients and trained field employees.

Therefore, when your business desires to build strong alliances with a professional business who cares about their client's. Allen Maintenance Corporation should be your first choice amongst its competition.

Contact Allen Maintenance Corporation today, and learn more about the services offered and how this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation can help you achieve your immediate and long-term sanitation goals.

Office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-3pm. 313.383.4840.

In the meantime, to learn more about how Allen Maintenance focuses on caring for its clients, log on to their Blog at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Michigan, Metro Detroit, Chamber Of Commerce
Industry:Business
Location:Lincoln Park - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share