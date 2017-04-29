News By Tag
Joshua S. Kangley Releases New Self-Development Book, "The 7 Principles of Success"
A book that is sure to be the book of the year is available on Amazon now!
Indeed, the book is filled with Kangley's life experiences and how he overcame challenges early on in his life and used the principles he shares in his book to reach his success. "My purpose for this book is to help as many people as I can realize their purpose and reach their success. I believe that these principles, if applied to your life, can put you directly on the path to success. I overcame major roadblocks with these principles, and trust me, if I can do it, so can you".
With so many other books in this genre, Kangley was asked what separates his book from the rest and responded, "It's true, there are many books out there in this field and to be honest a lot of them are helpful. Mine is separated by this variable--I wasn't supposed to write it. You see, many people wrote me off early on in my life. I made some mistakes but I learned from them and used them to make me stronger. I used these exact principles to overcome the doubt from others and hurdles that I talk about in the book to maximize my potential and reach my success. I surprised those doubters and people who wrote me off. I believe, anyone, anywhere, no matter where you are or where you have been, if these principles are applied, you will reach your success. After all, if I can do it, trust me, I know you can too!
"The 7 Principles of Success" by Joshua S. Kangley, is sure to be book of the year in 2017 and, perhaps, sets the standard for books in this genre for years to come. You can find it now on Amazon here: http://a.co/
