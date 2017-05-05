News By Tag
Plant Synergists, Inc. Names Performance Nutrition As Distributor For VitaGib Plant Hormones
VitaGib products contain 40% gibberellic acid and take the form of water-soluble powders that can be sprayed on crops. They help plants break dormancy, increase seed germination rates, and increase stalk, flower, and fruit size and quality. These products received EPA approval in 2017 for agriculture, horticulture, and forage crop applications. Gibberellic acid has been in use and proven effective since the 1970s, according to Calvin Hartzog, president of Plant Synergists Inc.
VitaGib products are cost-effective and combine effectively and powerfully in certain Performance Nutrition programs. They deliver an increased capacity for the uptake of the micronutrients found in Performance Nutrition products for powerful growth stimulation in crops.
"I am pleased to announce our distribution of VitaGib, a product line that fits nicely with our other hormone products, and, gives our programs new capabilities,"
About Plant Synergists, Inc.
Plant Synergists, Inc., is located in Houston, Texas, and has been in business since 2004. Their product, VitaGib, will soon be available from Plant Synergist and Performance Nutrition dealers throughout the United States.
About Performance Nutrition
LidoChem, Inc.'s Performance Nutrition Division was established in 1999 to develop new "greener" products and technologies for the agricultural and turf markets. The Performance Nutrition product line (http://www.pnfertilizers.com/
