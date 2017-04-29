News By Tag
Pro Surfer Carla Rowland Zamora Curates Memories, Gear and Accomplishments on Like A Pro
Like A Pro is a platform where athletes can promote charities and causes that they support. A charity that Carla talks about on her profile is Waves For Water, an organization that distributes water filters to areas in need. "Water is a basic human right, but many don't have it," she said.
Like A Pro also gives professional and Olympic athletes the tools and technology to make money off the field – or in Carla Rowland Zamora's case, outside of the ocean. Fans want to know the products, supplements, and gear that their favorite athletes use, and the apparel that they wear. On her profile on Like A Pro, Zamora details a number of her favorite products and fans can easily purchase these items from Amazon and other key vendors. Items ranging from her favorite Hydrology (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
