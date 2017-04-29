 
Pro Surfer Carla Rowland Zamora Curates Memories, Gear and Accomplishments on Like A Pro

 
 
Carla Rowland Zamora
Carla Rowland Zamora
 
Tags:

Tags:
Malibu
Surfing
Industry:

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Location: Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DENVER - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC offers profiles to active as well as retired professional athletes.  Retired pro surfer Carla Rowland Zamora's days of longboard competitions are behind her, but Like A Pro gives her the ability to interact directly with fans as well as aggregate her social media in one convenient place.  Now the head instructor at The Surf Institute in California and co-owner of Zamora Surf, Carla routinely placed first or second in a number of events, including the Malibu Boardriders Club Call to the Wall, as recently as 2014.

Like A Pro is a platform where athletes can promote charities and causes that they support.  A charity that Carla talks about on her profile is Waves For Water, an organization that distributes water filters to areas in need. "Water is a basic human right, but many don't have it," she said.

Like A Pro also gives professional and Olympic athletes the tools and technology to make money off the field – or in Carla Rowland Zamora's case, outside of the ocean.  Fans want to know the products, supplements, and gear that their favorite athletes use, and the apparel that they wear. On her profile on Like A Pro, Zamora details a number of her favorite products and fans can easily purchase these items from Amazon and other key vendors.  Items ranging from her favorite Hydrology (http://bit.ly/2oYyh8n) Water Bottle to her preferred Xcel (http://bit.ly/2qA540A) Cold Water Wetsuit can be purchased right from her profile.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
