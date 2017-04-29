News By Tag
Intergalactic funksters Parliament & George Clinton bring the Funk to Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Mixtape and film bring the Parliament smash "Flashlight" to a new generation on May 5th. Guardians Director James Gunn offers: "It's just one of my favorite Funk songs."
Upon learning that "Flashlight"
"Everybody's got a little light under the sun! With Bernie Worrell, Bootsy Collins and Parliament-Funkadelic, "Flashlight"
Archie Ivy, a member of Clinton's management team and a longtime confidante offers "George Clinton writes timeless music. When a dancefloor smash like "Flashlight"
Guardians Director, James Gunn explains in Billboard "We have a real amazing group of songs that, like in the first movie, I wrote into the script. They are a part of the storytelling. Each song is very specific to the scene where it's placed."
For those who plan to see the film opening weekend, Gunn shares his love for "Flashlight"
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic are currently on tour in Europe. Visit www.georgeclinton.com for information on international dates and appearances.
