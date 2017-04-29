 
Bethesda Academy Announces Annual Scholarship Gala for May 19

 
 
Bethesda 2017 Graduating Class Photo
Bethesda 2017 Graduating Class Photo
SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fourth Annual Scholarship Gala for Bethesda Academy will be held at The Plantation Club at The Landings, on Friday, May 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This event will support the Gateway Scholarship Fund and celebrate Bethesda Academy's 22 seniors in the Class of 2017 the evening before they graduate.

The keynote speaker this year will be President H. Michael Hughes, Ph.D., who will address "The Future of Bethesda Academy." Overall, 95 percent of Bethesda Academy students graduate on time, and 85 percent of Bethesda Academy students go on to college.

"In our 2016 graduating class of 20 seniors, 19 went on to college, and one entered the Marine Corps," said Hughes. "This year, 22 Bethesda students are expected to graduate and at least two will be offered full college scholarships. We are very excited to celebrate their accomplishments and to express our goals for the upcoming year."

This year's Scholarship Gala is sponsored by Envirovac, ​South State Bank, THA Group, Seacrest Partners, enmarket, Visit Savannah, The Plantation Club, and The Kennickell Group.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at http://www.bethesdaacademy.org/giving/special-events/scho.... Please contact John Reddan at 912.644.4376 for additional information regarding the 2017 Scholarship Gala.
